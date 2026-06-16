Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair showed up on WWE RAW in Baltimore this week, but it wasn't just Charlotte's match that gave fans something new to talk about. During a backstage interview segment, WWE finally confirmed the official name that will be used for the duo moving forward. The pairing has been featured together regularly on WWE programming in recent months, though the company had never publicly introduced an official team name on television. That changed during RAW when Byron Saxton spoke with both stars, giving fans the answer they had been waiting for. From now on, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be known as Twisted Queens on WWE TV.

WWE officially introduces Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss as Twisted Queens

The reveal happened during a backstage interview involving the two former champions. While discussing recent developments, WWE quietly confirmed the new identity for the team, ending months of speculation about what the partnership would eventually be called.

The timing was notable because Charlotte had already picked up a big win earlier in the night. She stepped into a singles match against Roxanne Perez, a member of The Judgment Day, and came away victorious. Alexa Bliss was at ringside throughout the match, continuing the alliance that has become a regular part of RAW programming.

Charlotte Flair's Queen of the Ring journey continues

The appearance came during an important period for Charlotte Flair, who is still alive in the 2026 Queen of the Ring Tournament. She recently advanced past the quarter-finals and is now preparing for a semi-final showdown against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

The winner of that match will move one step closer to the crown and earn a place in the tournament final at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Waiting there is IYO SKY, who secured her spot in the championship match after defeating Raquel Rodriguez on RAW.

Alexa Bliss was also part of the tournament field this year. Her run ended earlier this month when she was defeated by The Miracle Kid in a quarter-final match.

Twisted Queens have history that goes far beyond their current partnership

Seeing the two stars standing side by side today looks very different from where their relationship once stood. Back in 2021, they were opponents battling for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.

That rivalry produced one of the more memorable moments from their feud. After defeating Bliss, Charlotte destroyed Lilly, the doll that had become closely associated with Alexa's on-screen character. The scene left Bliss devastated and became one of the defining images of their rivalry.

Years later, Charlotte explained that the decision was not hers. Speaking on the Ring The Belle podcast, she said, "My boss made me do it. (...) I had no choice in the matter."

They already know what it's like to hold WWE gold together

The newly named Twisted Queens are not a brand-new success story. In August 2025, the pair captured the Women's Tag Team Championship and held the titles for 100 days before dropping them in November.

Now that WWE has officially given the duo a permanent identity on television, their tag team future becomes a little clearer. The team name may be new, but the partnership already has championship history behind it.