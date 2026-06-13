A major question hanging over next week's WWE SmackDown finally got an answer after Gunther revealed who he wants overseeing his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes. The identity of the special guest referee had been kept under wraps, but by the end of the night, the decision was official.

The announcement puts Sami Zayn in an unusual position. Instead of competing or standing in either man's corner, he will now be the person responsible for enforcing the rules when Rhodes and Gunther meet again. With tensions already running high between Zayn and the champion, the decision immediately changes the feel of the upcoming title match.

Gunther's rematch demand was rooted in what happened during his last title challenge

The issue goes back to Gunther's previous meeting with Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash in Italy.

Rhodes left that match with the championship still around his waist, but the finish remained a sore point for The Ring General. During the deciding pinfall, Gunther's foot was underneath the bottom rope. Under normal circumstances, that should have stopped the count.

The referee never saw it.

His view was blocked during the sequence, and the match continued until the three-count was completed. Gunther protested afterwards, but the result stood.

That controversy stayed with him. Since then, he has continued pushing for another opportunity against Rhodes and wanted extra oversight for the rematch. Not just another referee. A special guest referee.

Sami Zayn's fallout with Cody Rhodes created an unexpected opening

Earlier in the same night, Zayn's relationship with Rhodes took another hit.

Despite referring to Rhodes as his best friend, Zayn confronted the champion and slapped him across the face. The confrontation centred on Zayn's belief that Rhodes had let him down. Rhodes responded with a slap of his own, and the exchange ended with Zayn walking away.

That sequence turned out to give Gunther exactly what he needed.

When the time came to reveal his choice, he named Zayn as the special guest referee for the championship match. The selection places someone who is currently angry with Rhodes in a position of authority during one of the biggest matches on SmackDown.

For Rhodes, the situation is difficult. For Gunther, it could be an advantage.

The match itself is still set for next week's SmackDown, but one thing has changed dramatically. The person responsible for making the calls inside the ring will now be Sami Zayn.