A beloved WWE star is heading back to NXT, and the announcement ends a gap that has lasted more than three years. WWE confirmed that the Pretty Deadly member will appear on the upcoming episode of the developmental brand, marking his first NXT appearance since April 2023. The SmackDown star won't be returning for a match. Instead, NXT General Manager Robert Stone revealed that Wilson will serve as a judge for the first-ever Mr NXT Pageant. The segment is set to feature Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels, giving the star a very different role from the one fans have become used to seeing on Friday nights. The WWE Star in question is Kit Wilson.

Kit Wilson responded shortly after WWE made the announcement

Not long after his return became official, Wilson addressed the news himself.

The Pretty Deadly star posted a message directed at the two pageant participants and hinted at the standards he plans to use while judging the competition.

"I'm also judging for vibes, emotional intelligence and toxic levels. Good luck, Boys!" he wrote.

Rather than treating the appearance like a routine guest spot, Wilson leaned into the unusual nature of the segment. It also fits the character work he has been doing over the last several months on WWE programming.

His WWE career has changed significantly since leaving NXT

Wilson's previous NXT appearance came on April 25, 2023, when Pretty Deadly lost to Tony D'Angelo and Stacks of The Family.

After that run ended, Wilson and Elton Prince officially transitioned to WWE's main roster. The duo quickly established themselves as one of SmackDown's most recognizable tag teams and have remained part of the blue brand ever since.

The road wasn't completely smooth, though. Prince suffered an injury last year that required surgery, forcing him out of action for a period of time.

That absence led Wilson in a different direction. He started wrestling singles matches on WWE Main Event and entered 2026 with a new gimmick and entrance theme, changes that brought a fresh spotlight to his presentation.

Wilson's return comes while he is involved in a very different storyline

The version of Wilson returning to NXT is not the same performer who last appeared there more than three years ago.

Recently, he has been teaming with The Miz and working in an ongoing rivalry with Danhausen. The feud was featured at WWE Backlash 2026, where Wilson and Miz faced Danhausen and a mystery partner.

The surprise turned out to be Danhausen's mini clone. Danhausen and his partner picked up the victory before celebrating after the match.

Wilson's upcoming appearance on NXT will place him back on the brand where Pretty Deadly once made its name, but this time he'll arrive as a guest judge for a pageant rather than a competitor inside the ring.