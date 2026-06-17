Cody Rhodes has plenty on his plate right now. The Undisputed WWE Champion is heading into another showdown with Gunther on SmackDown, and this time the stakes feel a little different. The Ring General is still searching for a way to finally get one over on Rhodes, while Sami Zayn has already been added to the mix as the special guest referee. With so much happening around the title picture, Cody still found some time to step away from wrestling and enjoy something much more personal.

That break from WWE led to a small update on Instagram. Instead of posting about championships or upcoming matches, Rhodes shared a glimpse of time spent with his daughter. The trip included a boat ride and a fishing outing, two activities that carried a little extra meaning for the champion. According to his post, both experiences were firsts for him.

Cody Rhodes shares a rare personal moment away from WWE

The American Nightmare's latest update focused entirely on family rather than wrestling. While fans are used to seeing him inside arenas, this week offered a different look at his life outside the ring.

During the outing, Rhodes revealed that he had never gone fishing before and had never been on a boat ride either. It was a simple update, but one that showed a different side of the WWE star as he spent time with his daughter away from the spotlight.

Cody Rhodes reaches another big milestone as champion

While the Instagram update grabbed attention, Rhodes also recently crossed an important mark in his current championship run. He has now completed 100 days as Undisputed WWE Champion during his third reign with the title.

His current run began in March and has already included successful defenses against Randy Orton at WrestleMania and Gunther at Clash in Italy. The victory over Gunther remains a talking point because of how controversial it was, but the result still stands in the record books.

Every one of Cody Rhodes' WWE title reigns has passed 100 days

The latest milestone adds another interesting detail to Rhodes' championship history. Despite holding multiple world title reigns, he has never had a run with the championship that ended before reaching the 100-day mark.

His first reign stretched from WrestleMania 40 to WrestleMania 41. His second lasted from SummerSlam 2025 until early January 2026 during SmackDown in Berlin. Now his third reign has joined that list as well.

The champion's next challenge arrives on SmackDown when he steps into the ring with Gunther once again, this time with Sami Zayn serving as the special guest referee.