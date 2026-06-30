WWE's Night of Champions created several major talking points that continued into this week's episode of Raw. Oba Femi grabbed the King of the Ring crown, Sami Zayn really shocked people by taking the WWE Championship, and Brock Lesnar immediately slid back into the title picture. New backstage reports have emerged, offering a closer look at WWE's creative direction, the length of Lesnar's next feud, and the internal reaction to Zayn's surprise championship win. Both developments could have a significant impact on WWE's road to SummerSlam.

How Did WWE React to Sami Zayn's WWE Championship Victory?

Sami Zayn's WWE Championship win at Night of Champions reportedly received strong support backstage. As per WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, the talk around Zayn's sudden title win was “overwhelmingly positive,” and the compliments were reportedly coming from wrestlers, production crew and even arena personnel.

Zayn shocked the WWE Universe by pinning Cody Rhodes in the Triple Threat Match, which also had Gunther inside. Rhodes seemed like he was just about to keep his momentum , before Zayn slipped out of a Cross Rhodes attempt and then rolled him up for the three count. Even though there is already talk going around about how long Zayn's reign might last, the report says that his long-awaited world title moment was well received within WWE.

Why Is Brock Lesnar Facing Oba Femi Again at SummerSlam?

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the choice to put Brock Lesnar against Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam had been set in motion well before this week's episode of Raw.

The rivalry is now tied at one win each after Femi defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 before Lesnar evened the score at Clash in Italy. Even though Femi earned a world title opening by winning the King of the Ring tournament, Lesnar's return on Raw basically nudged WWE toward a third showdown. Later on, Femi said his championship chance would still be available whenever he chooses to cash it in.

Is WWE Planning Danhausen vs JD McDonagh at Saturday Night's Main Event?

A separate report from Fightful Select said that WWE is currently making plans for Danhausen to face JD McDonagh at the July 18 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event at Madison Square Garden. The rivalry has escalated in recent weeks through Danhausen's ongoing issues with The Judgment Day, including Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio and McDonagh. In the recent episode of Raw, ending with Judgment Day walking off with Danhausen's prized New York Knicks jersey, the reported singles match could be the next chapter in the storyline.