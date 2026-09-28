Professional wrestler Benjamin Satterley, popularly known by his ring name PAC, died on Sunday, a day after participating in All Elite Wrestling's event in Chicago. He lost in the match against Andrade El Idolo, just hours before his death. AEW said in a statement it was "saddened to announce" the death of the 40-year-old. The cause of death has not been provided. PAC's high-flying style made him a recognised name in the world of professional wrestling.

A video claimed to be from his last fight as professional wrestler is going viral on social media though NDTV cannot confirm the veracity of the video:

Who Was Benjamin Satterley Aka PAC?

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley built a career spanning more than two decades, competing for wrestling promotions across the world. He was known for his high-flying moves, agility and technical ability, which earned him the nickname "The Man That Gravity Forgot".

Satterley rose to international prominence as Adrian Neville in WWE before returning to his original ring name, PAC, in All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Wrestling Career

Satterley began his professional wrestling career in 2004, competing on the British independent circuit before moving on to promotions in the United States and Japan. His performances in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Japan's Dragon Gate helped establish his reputation beyond the UK.

He joined WWE in 2012 and competed in its developmental brand, NXT, as Adrian Neville. In February 2014, he defeated Bo Dallas to win the NXT Championship, adding to his growing reputation as one of the division's leading performers.

By 2015, Satterley became a prominent figure in the company's cruiserweight division.

Association With AEW

After leaving WWE in 2018, Satterley returned to the name PAC and resumed competing internationally. He joined AEW in 2019, becoming one of the promotion's early signings.

He won the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship in 2022, a title later renamed the International Championship and also won the AEW World Trios Championship.

In his later years, he was part of the Death Riders faction. PAC's final match took place at AEW's All Out event on September 26, 2026.