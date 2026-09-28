Bayley has shared an emotional tribute to Ben Satterley, better known to WWE fans as Neville and to AEW audiences as PAC, following news of his death. The WWE star posted several pictures of the two together from their NXT days and added a message for her former colleague. “I had the best time annoying you. Grateful for the time and memories we all have together. We love you, Ben,” Bayley wrote. Their time together stretched beyond NXT, with both wrestlers later spending several years on WWE's main roster. Bayley's tribute focused on the memories they shared during those years.

Bayley Shares Personal Memories From Their NXT Days

Bayley's post included pictures from the period when she and Satterley were working together in NXT. She was part of the same developmental locker room when Satterley was performing as Neville, before both eventually moved to WWE's main roster.

The pair also spent several years on the main roster together. During that run, Satterley worked high-profile matches with John Cena and Seth Rollins on RAW after arriving from NXT in 2015. His WWE run started in 2012, when he signed with the company and entered NXT.

Satterley quickly became one of the brand's top wrestlers and won the NXT Championship. His match with Sami Zayn is also widely recognised as one of the standout TakeOver bouts from that period. Bayley's tribute came with her remembering a much more personal side of their time together, summed up in her line about “the time and memories we all have together.”

PAC's Wrestling Career Included A Major WWE Run

Before becoming PAC in AEW, Satterley built his WWE career under the Neville name. He joined the main roster in 2015 and had matches with major names, including Cena and Rollins, adding to the run he had already established in NXT.

He later joined All Elite Wrestling before that match. His final match was at the recent All Out pay-per-view, where he faced Andrade for the National Championship. That bout came before the tributes from wrestlers across different promotions after his death.

Triple H also posted about Satterley on X, recalling their time together in the early years of NXT. “He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being,” Triple H wrote. He also recalled Satterley's role during the period when NXT was entering a new era, adding that his thoughts were with Satterley's family, friends and fans around the world.

Satterley was 40 years old and was one of the best professional wrestlers to come out of England.