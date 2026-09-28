Roman Reigns has a question for his “true opponent” while WWE RAW heads toward LA Knight without him. Reigns posted a message tied to his role as Akuma in Street Fighter, using the line “WHERE IS MY TRUE OPPONENT?!” as movie heads to theatres on October 16. His absence from RAW leaves LA Knight to handle the build to the World Heavyweight Championship match at Money in the Bank. Knight is expected to speak about The Bloodline, while Reigns is expected back on RAW next week for the go-home show. The last match was a win over Penta in Mexico two weeks ago.

Reigns uses Street Fighter line while RAW build continues

Reigns' Instagram post was about Street Fighter, in which he plays Akuma, rather than the WWE match awaiting him. He wrote, “WHERE IS MY TRUE OPPONENT?! #StreetFighter hits theatres everywhere on October 16th. Get your tickets NOW!” The phrase has become the movie's tagline.

That leaves Knight carrying the WWE side of the story on RAW.

Reigns' part-time schedule has meant Knight has carried the feud into RAW during this break. The title challenger has had to keep the matchups moving on television while Reigns stays away from the show.

He is expected to address the WWE Universe and talk again about The Bloodline, while claiming the group has been the reason he has been held back.

Reigns last wrestled Penta in Mexico two weeks ago and won the match. Afterwards, he said he would see fans at Money in the Bank. His current break comes from a deal that allows him time away after a World Championship match.

Roman Reigns is expected back next week before Money in the Bank

The current expectation is that Reigns returns on RAW next week, which will be the go-home episode before Money in the Bank. That would put him back on the show just before the World Heavyweight Championship match with Knight.

Knight is chasing Reigns' title, but the Money in the Bank setup also includes the possibility of a cash-in. Even if Knight wins the championship, he could be dealing with a Money in the Bank winner afterwards.

Reigns has been preparing at home for the event, knowing that wrestling on the show puts a target on his back. Knight would also know the same risk applies if he becomes champion. The event has been moved to later in the year, with every RAW and SmackDown champion facing that cash-in threat after next weekend.

The exact way Knight addresses Reigns and The Bloodline on RAW is the next confirmed part of their television build, while Reigns' expected return is set for next week's go-home show.