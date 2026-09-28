The Miz has paid tribute to PAC following the AEW star's death at 40, calling it a “heartbreaking day” while remembering his WWE colleague. Miz shared a photo of the two wrestlers on X and offered condolences to PAC's family and friends. The tribute came after PAC wrestled Andrade El Idolo at AEW All Out on September 26, losing the match just a day before his death was announced. AEW confirmed the passing on September 27, while no cause of death was disclosed. Miz and PAC crossed paths during their WWE years, where Miz had tried to help guide him.

Just a heartbreaking day. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of PAC. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Nb49kBdilD — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 28, 2026

The Miz shares his message for PAC after the AEW star's death

Miz posted the tribute after AEW announced PAC's passing. Alongside a picture of the two together, he wrote, “Just a heartbreaking day. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of PAC. May he rest in peace.”

PAC's death came shortly after his final AEW appearance. He faced Andrade El Idolo at All Out on September 26 and lost the match. The following day, AEW announced that Benjamin Satterley, better known as PAC, had died at 40. The company did not disclose the cause of death.

PAC and The Miz had a history from their time together in WWE

The Miz and PAC had crossed paths during their WWE run, with Miz previously trying to take the younger wrestler under his wing. He had pitched several ideas for making that happen, and the two had some back-and-forth during their time together.

Regal also gave a specific description of PAC's wrestling ability. He named Rollerball Rocco, Marty Jones and Fit Finlay among England's best from an earlier era, then placed PAC in that conversation. Regal wrote that PAC was “the only wrestler that when I see him wrestle I think he can beat me up,” while praising his aggressive and credible style.

Regal had shared those comments while travelling home from Mexico, where he said PAC was on the same plane. He called PAC one of his favourite people in wrestling and said his wrestling felt credible enough to make him believe PAC could beat him up. Regal also said PAC was the best wrestler to come out of England since the 1980s.

PAC spent the latter part of his career in AEW after leaving WWE. His final match was against Andrade, with the AEW star losing before his death was announced the next day. Regal stressed that his comparison was “no knock” on the UK talent working today. He said he came from a time and style where being credible was part of the job there.