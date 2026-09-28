Triple H has shared an emotional message following the death of longtime WWE fan, better known to wrestling fans as “Sign Guy.” Rick was a familiar face at WWE events for decades, usually seen in his red hat and blue shirt while holding signs showing exactly what he thought about the wrestlers around him. His passing was confirmed during a difficult stretch for wrestling fans, with AEW star PAC also dying at 40. Triple H remembered Rick as a fixture of WWE events and offered condolences to those closest to him. “He will be missed by the entire @WWE family,” Triple H wrote.

Triple H remembers Rick Achberger and his longtime presence at WWE shows

Triple H's tribute focused on the identity Rick built inside WWE arenas. He was not a wrestler, but his signs and regular presence made him instantly recognizable to people watching the shows.

“Saddened to hear of the death of Rick Achberger, known to the WWE Universe as ‘Sign Guy,'” Triple H wrote. “For decades, Rick was a fixture at events holding a sign that expressed exactly how he felt about you that given evening.”

Rick's appearance was also part of what made him so easy to spot. He regularly wore the same red hat with a blue shirt, creating a look that fans could recognize both inside the arena and while watching WWE from home.

Triple H also made his message about Rick's place within the wider WWE family. “He will be missed by the entire @WWE family,” he added, before sending condolences to Rick's family and friends.

WWE stars continue sharing tributes after the fan's passing

Rick had become familiar to people backstage as well, with several members of the wrestling world remembering him after news of his death spread. Alexa Bliss was among the first WWE names to share the news after Mike Rome posted an update confirming that Rick had passed away.

His presence also became part of WWE's wider fan culture. Rick was known simply as “Sign Guy,” and his regular appearances helped make him an icon among wrestling fans without ever stepping inside the ring as a performer.

Another recognizable WWE fan, Green Shirt Guy, has also become known to modern audiences, particularly through his appearances during Logan Paul-related segments. Rick had already shown how a fan could become recognizable through repeated appearances at wrestling events.

The news came alongside the death of former WWE star PAC, who passed away at 40. The two losses left wrestling fans dealing with separate deaths within the same period.

Triple H closed his tribute by offering condolences to Rick's family and friends, while describing his absence as something that would be felt throughout WWE.