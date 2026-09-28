WWE has signed a multi-year content partnership with Bleacher Report, giving the platform global highlight rights for its programming. The deal covers RAW, SmackDown, NXT and Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania. Bleacher Report will also have ringside presence at select PLEs, with its coverage set to begin at Money in the Bank on October 10. The agreement adds an outlet for WWE content after the company moved its programming to Netflix in January 2025 and shifted its PLEs to ESPN in September. WWE executive Alex Varga said the partnership is part of the company's push to reach a global audience.

Bleacher Report gets global WWE highlight rights

Under the agreement, Bleacher Report will carry global highlight rights for WWE's programming. That includes the company's three major weekly shows, RAW, SmackDown and NXT, along with its Premium Live Events.

WrestleMania is also part of the content covered by the deal. Bleacher Report will not only handle highlights, either. The platform is set to have a ringside presence at select Premium Live Events, providing coverage of the events themselves.

The first coverage under the partnership is scheduled for Money in the Bank on October 10. That will be the starting point for Bleacher Report's WWE coverage under the multi-year agreement.

Alex Varga, WWE's EVP, addressed the partnership in a statement.

“Bleacher Report has long been at the intersection of sports and culture, Our partnership with B/R reinforces WWE's commitment to bringing our content to a global audience.”

WWE's recent move toward major streaming platforms

The Bleacher Report deal comes after WWE made two major changes to where its programming is available. The company moved its programming from television to Netflix in January 2025.

WWE also shifted its Premium Live Events to ESPN in September last year. Those changes placed Netflix and ESPN in different parts of the company's current content setup before Bleacher Report joined with its global highlight rights.

The new agreement covers a different part of WWE's programming, with Bleacher Report handling highlights across RAW, SmackDown, NXT and major PLEs.

The announcement also said Bleacher Report will be present at select PLEs rather than every event. Money in the Bank on October 10 is the first event specifically designated as the start of coverage.

The partnership gives Bleacher Report access to WWE's global programming highlights across the multi-year deal, while WWE continues its existing arrangements with Netflix and ESPN.