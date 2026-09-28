John Cena has paid tribute to Rick Achberger, better known to WWE fans as “The Sign Guy,” following the fan's passing. Cena shared a photo of himself with Achberger on X and remembered the longtime WWE supporter for the joy he brought to his days. Achberger became a familiar face at wrestling shows during the 2000s and 2010s, carrying creative signs into the crowd to express his feelings about what was happening in the ring. Cena's message focused on Achberger's role as a fan and the different ways people deal with loss, rather than simply looking back at his presence.

I consider our audience our biggest superstars. Rick Achberger worked as hard as any one of us to spread joy and encourage escaping whatever burden life threw you. Loss affects us all differently. As I process this, I choose to reflect on “Sign Guy” ALWAYS making my days better. pic.twitter.com/Fcowznko7T — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 28, 2026

John Cena remembers what Rick Achberger brought to WWE shows

Achberger built his identity in wrestling through the signs he carried into arenas. He was known as “The Sign Guy,” and his regular appearances made him a recognisable part of WWE crowds during the 2000s and 2010s. His signs were how he communicated what he felt about the action happening inside the ring.

Cena chose to remember that side of Achberger when he posted about his death. The 17-time World Champion wrote, “I consider our audience our biggest superstars.” He then described Achberger as someone who “worked as hard as any one of us to spread joy and encourage escaping whatever burden life threw at us.”

Cena also shared a picture of himself with Achberger. Instead of focusing only on Achberger's status as a familiar face in the crowd, Cena pointed to the effect the fan had on his own days.

“I choose to reflect on ‘Sign Guy' ALWAYS making my days better,” Cena wrote. He also added, “Loss affects us all differently,” while explaining how he was processing the death.

September 27 also brought the passing of former WWE star PAC

Achberger's death came on the same day as the passing of AEW star PAC, who previously wrestled in WWE as Neville. The wrestler had faced Cena during WWE's United States Championship Open Challenge, one of the matches that connected the two during their time in the company.

PAC's final match took place just 24 hours before his passing at AEW All Out in Chicago. He wrestled Andrade in the opening match of the pay-per-view and later interfered in the main event for the AEW World Championship.

Wrestlers from WWE and AEW shared condolences for PAC's family and friends after news of his death emerged. His passing came shortly after he had competed, adding another loss to a day that had already seen the wrestling community mourn Achberger.

Cena's tribute centred on the fan he remembered personally. Cena's post made clear that memories of Achberger were personal, with the photograph accompanying his words about the WWE fan.