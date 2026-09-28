Kevin Owens has shared another tribute to PAC after the AEW star died at 40 on September 27. The two wrestlers had known each other for years, working together on the independent scene and later in WWE. Owens shared a series of photos on X, looking back at memories with his close friend outside the ring. PAC's death was announced by All Elite Wrestling, which remembered Benjamin Satterley and his career across multiple wrestling promotions. The news came only days after PAC competed at AEW All Out 2026, where he wrestled Andrade for the National Championship and also appeared in the main event.

Kevin Owens shares another tribute to his longtime friend PAC

Owens had already reacted emotionally after news of PAC's passing became public. He later returned to social media with several pictures featuring the late AEW star, giving another look at their friendship away from the ring.

The pair worked together during their independent wrestling days before crossing paths again in WWE. Their last match against each other came on RAW in 2016, when Owens defeated his real-life friend.

That history made the new tribute especially personal, with Owens using the photos to remember some of the moments they shared. He had also publicly expressed his love for PAC after learning about his death.

PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, was 40 when he died on September 27. AEW announced his passing and offered condolences to his family and friends.

The circumstances surrounding his death were not included in the announcement.

PAC had wrestled at AEW All Out just days before his death

PAC's final stretch in AEW included a major appearance at All Out 2026. He faced Andrade in a National Championship match at the recently concluded pay-per-view.

The Death Riders member also had a role in the show's main event. His appearance there came only days before AEW announced his death, making the news particularly difficult for those who had watched him compete so recently.

Before joining AEW in 2019, Satterley spent five years in WWE from 2012 to 2017. During that run, he became NXT Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion and Cruiserweight Champion.

William Regal had also praised PAC shortly before his death. Last month, the WWE legend called him the “best wrestler to come out of England” since the 1980s and praised him as a credible performer.

PAC continued wrestling in AEW after joining the promotion in 2019 and became an important part of The Death Riders. His final AEW appearance came at All Out, where he competed in the National Championship match against Andrade and contributed to the main event.