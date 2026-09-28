Benjamin Satterley's family included his parents, Jill and Stephen Satterley, and his wife, Natalie Satterley. The star was born in Newcastle upon Tyne on Aug. 22, 1986, he grew up as an only kid but referred to himself as being surrounded by a loving family. His wrestling career also had a family connection, with an aunt helping him watch WWF when his parents would not allow it at home. Those early family experiences stayed close to his journey into professional wrestling and life away from the ring

Benjamin Satterley's Childhood, Family And Life Away From The Wrestling Ring

Jill and Stephen Satterley raised Benjamin in Newcastle, where he developed a love for sports long before professional wrestling became his career. As a youngster, he played football, basketball, hockey, roller hockey and swimming. He was also known for being an energetic child who loved climbing, jumping and flipping.

That side of his childhood later became part of his wrestling identity. During a March 2014 WWE interview, Satterley recalled his mother describing how active he had been as a child. His natural athleticism eventually helped shape the high-flying style that became one of his biggest strengths.

Wrestling itself came into his life through an unusual family route. His parents did not allow him to watch WWF at home, but an aunt who enjoyed wrestling gave him the chance to watch it at her house. The Undertaker and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan were among his childhood favourites.

Satterley later revealed more about his upbringing in a July 2013 interview with WWE, saying he was an only child but had grown up around a “big loving family.” By the age of 16, he had started appearing in backyard wrestling events in northeast England. He made his professional wrestling debut on March 27, 2004.

Satterley tied the knot with Natalie Satterley in June 2015. Natalie kept a low profile throughout his career, and the couple rarely shared details about their private life publicly. Various sources do not include her profession or provide much information about her background.

Benjamin Satterley Passed Away At 40 After His Final AEW Match

AEW announced Satterley's death on Sept 27, 2026, confirming that the wrestler had died at the age of 40. The announcement arrived only a day after he competed at AEW All Out on Sept. 26 in Chicago.

Satterley faced Andrade El Idolo at the event in an AEW National Championship match. Andrade won the contest. Satterley's death therefore came just one day after his latest known appearance inside the ring.

AEW praised Satterley's athletic ability and his contribution to the promotion since joining in 2019. Before AEW, he spent several years with WWE, where he wrestled as Adrian Neville and Neville, won the NXT Championship and became a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

After moving to AEW, Satterley became part of Death Triangle alongside Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix. He also became the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion and won the AEW World Trios Championship twice.

As of now, AEW had not publicly announced a cause of death. His family had also not released further details about funeral arrangements. Satterley's career had lasted more than two decades, beginning in northeast England and eventually taking him to WWE and AEW.