Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans as Pac, has died at 40. All Elite Wrestling broke the news on Sunday night, and tributes from peers and fans have followed. The sudden loss touches both AEW and WWE, where Satterley won titles.

Only a day before the announcement, Satterley opened AEW All Out in Chicago on Saturday. It was the first match of the night, a challenge to Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship. The match ended in a loss. No cause of death has been shared.

AEW Mourns Sudden Death Of Benjamin Satterley At 40

AEW announced the passing of Benjamin Satterley on Sunday night. The company posted a short statement on its social media channels and website. It came a day after Satterley faced Andrade El Idolo in the opening bout of All Out. Fans in Chicago watched the same high-flying style that defined his career.

"All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac," the company shared on X. "A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.

The statement added, "Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley's family, friends and fans."

The statement gave no cause of death and no other details. Outlets covering the story, including POST Wrestling, have said they will share more as information comes in.

Benjamin Satterley's Championship Run From Newcastle To AEW

Satterley, a native of Newcastle upon Tyne, began wrestling in 2004. The 2000s took him across the international circuit, including Dragon Gate and promotions on the British and American scenes.

WWE signed Satterley in 2012. Performing as Neville, the high-flyer became a top star in NXT, where the Red Arrow finisher drew loud reactions. Fans knew the character by the tagline "The Man That Gravity Forgot." Satterley won the NXT Championship and two NXT tag team titles.

Following his WWE exit, Satterley signed with AEW in 2019, one of the first wrestlers to join the company, and went back to the ring name Pac. Satterley became the inaugural All-Atlantic champion, a title now called the AEW International Championship. Alongside Penta and Rey Fenix in Death Triangle, Satterley also won the AEW World Trios Championship twice. Satterley was a member of the Death Riders when the news came.