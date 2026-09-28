PAC has died at 40, with WWE stars Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Paul Heyman among those reacting to the news. All Elite Wrestling announced the passing of Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans as PAC, in a statement that did not reveal the cause of death. Ripley described him as an “extremely talented person” and said she was speechless. Heyman struggled to process the news, writing, “Oh no. No no no no no no no.” Bliss also shared her disbelief, simply writing, “I cannot believe this. RIP PAC ” as tributes began appearing.

What a tragic day.

What an extremely talented person. Speechless…

RIP PAC. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 28, 2026

Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman share emotional messages for PAC

Ripley was among the WWE names to respond after AEW confirmed Satterley's death. Her message also referred to another death announced earlier that day, describing it as a tragic day overall.

“What a tragic day. What an extremely talented person. Speechless… RIP PAC,” Ripley wrote.

Heyman's response was much longer, but the first few words made his reaction pretty clear. He wrote, “Oh no. No no no no no no no,” before describing PAC as both a “tremendous talent” and an “even finer human being.”

Heyman then offered condolences to everyone who knew the former WWE star. “My most profound condolences to all who knew him. A truly terrible loss!” he added.

PAC's death was announced by AEW, which identified him by his real name, Benjamin Satterley. The company said he was from Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and had started wrestling in 2004.

Alexa Bliss reacts as AEW confirms PAC's passing at 40

Bliss also posted about the news, keeping her reaction short. “I cannot believe this. RIP PAC ” she wrote, showing just how difficult the announcement was for her to process.

AEW's statement said Satterley had worked for wrestling organizations around the world during his career. The promotion also pointed to his high-flying style and in-ring ability while remembering his work.

Satterley joined AEW in 2019 and, according to the company, held multiple AEW Championships and competed in several memorable matches during his run there.

The promotion ended its announcement by sending condolences to his family, friends and fans. No details about the circumstances of his death were included in the statement.

The news came as wrestlers from WWE and AEW continued sharing their own messages for PAC.