The WWE Raw results from Milwaukee were shaped by paperwork and payback. Oba Femi put a Money in the Bank contract in front of Bronson Reed, and the room stayed loud from start to finish. Dragon Lee, meanwhile, went one-on-one with Big Cass and left with a story to tell.

Raw ran at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 28 (Sept. 29 in India). The Bloodline came hunting 946 after the abduction of Solo Sikoa a week earlier, and Je'Von Evans and Penta drew a tag challenge from The Judgment Day.

WWE Raw Results And Winners For Sept. 29, 2026

Raw produced two finishes and a pile of open threads. Lola Vice beat Roxanne Perez with a Spinning Back Fist, and Dragon Lee pinned Big Cass. Jessika Carr refereed the first match and Shawn Bennett handled the second.

Match results:

Lola Vice def. Roxanne Perez

Dragon Lee def. Big Cass

IYO SKY def. Lyra Valkyria

Je'Von Evans and Penta def. The Judgment Day (“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio* and JD McDonagh) in a Tag Team Match

Major Highlights And Moments From Raw

Raw opened on a somber note. WWE paid tribute to Benjamin Satterley, known to fans as Neville, marking his life from 1986 to 2026 with a message of condolence to his family, friends and fans.

After that, The Bloodline appeared without Roman Reigns. Jey and Jimmy Uso were angry, and Jacob Fatu was blunt about why. Jimmy said the family could live with a beating and a blown-up car, but taking Sikoa was a line nobody could walk back. Fatu said the slow, quiet approach was his call and admitted this was on him. Tonight, he said, all of that was gone.

An SUV rolled in on the big screen, and The Bloodline sprinted to the back. A stagehand opened the door and said Adam Pearce was expecting someone. The group jumped him, then froze when NXT's Jaida Parker climbed out. Jey looked stunned to see his girlfriend. Parker was not pleased with the greeting, said she was there for Pearce and walked off.

The Ruler owned the middle of the show. Femi got a big ovation and "Oba" chants, then told the crowd to settle down. He was not dressed to fight, he said, though that could change. His problem was Reed, who had been away for seven months and came back to a stable Femi had been dodging for weeks. Femi held up a contract for a Money in the Bank match, approved by Pearce and signed by Triple H and himself, and asked Reed to come out alone.

Reed did, and stayed calm. He reminded Femi that he had put him down both times they had met. Femi had beaten Brock Lesnar twice, Reed said, but Femi was not Lesnar. Then Reed signed, and Femi snatched the folder back. His parting words were, "Welcome back, Bronson Reed, and good luck. You're gonna need it." Reed just smirked.

Vice and Perez started rough. Side headlocks came and went, and the match found its footing only after Perez drove Vice into the commentary table and steel steps and hit a northern lights suplex on the floor. Vice turned it around with kicks and hip attacks. Perez landed a double rope springboard moonsault, and Vice, using her MMA training, countered a crossface into a triangle choke. The Spinning Back Fist ended it.

The night was not done for Vice. Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez big booted her, and Sol Ruca ran in with a springboard crossbody and a missile dropkick. Perez snapped Ruca off the top rope, Rodriguez slammed her with a Tejana Bomb, and Perez finished Vice with Pop Rox.

Lee and Cass had their own tension before the bell. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio held Lee back when Cass promised to stomp his fire out. In the ring, Lee hit a tope con hilo, Cass answered with two chokeslams on the apron, and Lee later sent him into a cameraman with a hurricanrana before a torpedo suicide dive. Cass kicked out of an elbow to the temple, but Lee got the win. He then hopped the barricade, sat in a fan's lap and sipped a beer while Cass fumed. Ty Dolla $ign was in the front row for it.

Backstage, Evans told Penta he wants to be the youngest Money in the Bank winner. Dominik Mysterio and McDonagh cut in, and Dominik claimed Penta had stolen his spot in the match. Evans said Dominik has a big heart and McDonagh a big head. Penta offered a tag match on the spot. Elsewhere, Valkyria complained to Pearce that beating Bayley had earned her nothing, and Pearce gave her SKY that night.