Solo Sikoa's WWE RAW plans changed after Royce Keys and OTM abducted him before his scheduled Money in the Bank qualifying match. Adam Pearce addressed the situation on the latest RAW and confirmed that Sikoa would not compete, with Penta taking his place in the Triple Threat. Pearce had already warned that the kidnapping would be dealt with during the show, putting The Bloodline's response to Royce Keys and OTM on the agenda. Sikoa's disappearance also left his position in the ongoing storyline unclear, while the rest of Pearce's announced RAW card moved ahead as planned.

Adam Pearce confirms what happens to Solo Sikoa after the kidnapping

Pearce said before RAW that there were “a ton of personal issues” that needed to be handled, with Solo Sikoa's kidnapping being one of them. He specifically said The Bloodline would address Royce Keys and the situation created by the abduction.

The kidnapping happened before Sikoa could enter his Money in the Bank qualifying match against Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee. Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price were responsible for taking Sikoa away, leaving WWE needing another wrestler for the match.

Pearce then made the replacement official. Penta entered the Triple Threat in Sikoa's place and defeated Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee, securing the Money in the Bank spot that Sikoa had been scheduled to fight for.

Solo Sikoa's WWE future is still tied to the Bloodline situation

The other part of Pearce's announcement was the promise that The Bloodline would confront Royce Keys and OTM over what happened to Sikoa. Pearce's own words were direct: “The Bloodline will address Royce Keys and that situation.”

That leaves the immediate storyline centered on the confrontation rather than a confirmed return date for Sikoa. The supplied update does not give a specific match, suspension, injury diagnosis or WWE exit for him.

Royce Keys also shared footage after RAW showing Sikoa bound and taken to an undisclosed location. In the video, Keys told him, “it's never been about family. It's about loyalty,” before leaving him behind.

Pearce's RAW announcement therefore establishes what happened to Sikoa's scheduled match and what The Bloodline will address next. His longer-term WWE status, however, has not been stated in the available update.