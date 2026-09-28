WWE RAW heads to Milwaukee tonight with the red brand set for its penultimate show before Money in the Bank. The September 28 episode will take place at Fiserv Forum, with several matches and segments already advertised. Lola Vice is set to face Roxanne Perez in a singles match, while Big Cass takes on Dragon Lee. Oba Femi will have a message for The Vision, and The Bloodline is scheduled to address Royce Keys and OTM. Stephanie Vaquer will also discuss her next challenger, while LA Knight is set to appear live. RAW starts at 8 PM ET in the United States and streams live on Netflix.

WWE RAW match card and advertised segments for September 28

Lola Vice vs Roxanne Perez is one of the two matches announced for Monday night. The bout comes after their confrontation last week and will be Vice's first singles match on the main roster.

Big Cass is also booked to face Dragon Lee. Alongside the two matches, WWE has several non-wrestling segments planned for the Milwaukee show.

The advertised RAW card includes:

Big Cass vs. Dragon Lee

Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez

The Bloodline addresses Royce Keys and OTM

Oba Femi has a message for The Vision

Stephanie Vaquer addresses her next challenger

LA Knight appears live

Oba Femi is set to speak directly to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed as his issues with The Vision continue. The Bloodline will also address the situation involving Royce Keys and OTM.

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer has another segment on the card, with WWE advertising her appearance as an announcement about her next challenger. LA Knight is also scheduled to be live during the show.

RAW will take place at Fiserv Forum, located at 111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It is the red brand's penultimate episode before Money in the Bank, which is two weeks away.

WWE RAW start time and how to watch live

For viewers in the United States, RAW begins at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT on Monday, September 28. The show will stream live on Netflix, which is listed as the exclusive home of RAW around the world.

The international start times are:

USA: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT, Monday

8 PM ET / 7 PM CT, Monday Canada: 8 PM ET, Monday

8 PM ET, Monday Mexico: 7 PM CT, Monday

7 PM CT, Monday India: 5:30 AM IST, Tuesday

5:30 AM IST, Tuesday United Kingdom: 1 AM BST, Tuesday

1 AM BST, Tuesday Ireland: 1 AM IST, Tuesday

1 AM IST, Tuesday France: 2 AM CEST, Tuesday

2 AM CEST, Tuesday Saudi Arabia: 3 AM AST, Tuesday

3 AM AST, Tuesday Japan: 9 AM JST, Tuesday

9 AM JST, Tuesday Australia: 10 AM AEST, Tuesday

Fans watching from home can stream the show live on Netflix. Those in Milwaukee can attend the event at Fiserv Forum. With two matches and several major segments advertised, WWE has already confirmed plenty of material for the September 28 episode before the Money in the Bank event.