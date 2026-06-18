When you hear the name The Great Khali, your mind probably pictures a 7-foot-tall giant wrestler who can easily overpower anyone in the ring. But there's one person who has been able to tame someone as grand as The Great Khali. That person is The Great Khali's wife. Although she is mostly a homemaker, she has a background in literature and briefly appeared in the 2006 film Kambdi Kalani. She is well-respected for preserving their traditional roots and managing their family life. At the same time, Khali transitioned from his global wrestling commitments and operated his Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE) academy in Punjab. But who is the woman who managed to “tame” the giant? The woman is none other than Harminder Kaur.

Who is Harminder Kaur?

Harminder Kaur is the wife of legendary Indian-born WWE icon “The Great Khali.” She is also an Indian actress who was born on January 12, 1971, in Delhi, India. Harminder Kaur is very well-educated and has even worked in Punjabi movies. She has been a consistent, supportive force in his life, balancing the demands of his career with their responsibilities as parents.

Kaur holds a Master's degree in Arts from the University of Delhi and pursued further studies at the University of Alcala in Spain. When Khali leaves India for his WWE matches, she stays behind to look after her family and children, away from the spotlight.

Their love story began in 2002 with an arranged marriage, before Khali became a Household name in the WWE. In the year 2014, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Avleen Rana. Becoming parents was one of the most beautiful moments of their lives.

“A Foundation of strength”

Harminder has played a magnificent role in Khali's transition from the WWE ring to his life as an entrepreneur in India. Managing the personal life of someone as globally recognised as The Great Khali requires a lot of patience.

Khali gained massive fame in WWE due to his exceptional personality. Khali has had feuds with the company's biggest names, including Undertaker, Batista, John Cena, and many more. As a proud representative of India, he hoisted the Indian flag across many other continents.