Most WWE fans know pretty much everything about Sami Zayn inside the ring. But when it comes to his personal life, there's actually not much out there. One question that keeps coming up is about his wife. Unlike Sami, she likes keeping things super private and hardly shares anything publicly. Even though she stays away from the spotlight, a few details about her career and relationship with the WWE star are known. From working in films to supporting Sami during some of his biggest moments, here's what we know about the woman who's been by his side for years.

Who is Sami Zayn's Wife?

Sami Zayn's Wife is Khadijah Farhat Sebei, who also goes by Deeja. Khadijah isn't someone who's known because of wrestling. She actually studied film production at Concordia University and later started working in the film and television industry. Over the years, she has worked as a writer, editor, and producer.

Some of the projects she's been part of include Off Kilter, The Burden of Knowledge, and Drama, which is a documentary based on the world of professional wrestling. Apart from filmmaking, she's also involved with social causes. She's a member of the Montreal-based group Solidarity Across Borders, which works for migrant and refugee rights. She has also written about issues like police brutality and racism.

Apart from working, she is also very interested in art and likes street art, murals and is a hardcore traveler. She also keeps her Instagram private.

How did Sami Zayn and Khadijah Sebei meet?

According to Khadijah, she first met Sami sometime around 2014. The two dated for almost four years before finally getting married in August 2018. Their wedding was kept private, just like most parts of their relationship.

Even after Sami became one of WWE's biggest names, they continued keeping their personal life away from public attention. Still, Khadijah has been spotted at WWE events a few times, cheering him on from ringside.

Do Sami Zayn and Khadijah have kids?

Yes, they do. Sami and Khadijah have a son named Rami Sebei Jr., who was born in 2021. They've now been together for around twelve years and seem to prefer keeping family life away from cameras.

Khadijah was raised in Montreal, Canada, and comes from Irish and Lebanese heritage. Her exact age hasn't been made public. As for Sami, his estimated net worth is around $2 million as of 2026.