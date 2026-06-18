Roman Reigns is known as an absolute powerhouse of the modern wrestling world. He is the guy who has dominated the ring, held championships, and become a megastar across the globe. It's always said that there's a woman behind every man's success, and for Roman, it was his wife, Galina Becker. The duo have been married since 2014 and have five children.

A powerhouse in her own right

Galina doesn't just hold the label of “Wrestling wife,” but she is a total powerhouse on her own. Beyond her athletic background, where she set records in events like the triple jump and hurdles, she also earned a degree in business management. After college, she spent time as a fitness model before focusing on her growing family.

Galina currently has an estimated net worth of about $3.2 million (2026). Her major contributors include income from her fitness, modelling and entrepreneurship. She isn't out here chasing the spotlight, but she's been a massive part of the reason Reigns keeps his head up in the game through all the highs and lows in his career.

From College sweetheart to life partners

Before all the sold-out arenas and the fame, Roman and Galina were two students trying to figure things out at the Georgia Institute of Technology. They met back in 2007, and honestly, it's the classic best-friends-turned-into-something-more story. They were not famous then; they were just two young people clicking instantly.

Roman has mentioned that they were just having fun back in those days, completely unbothered by the world outside their own little bubble. They built their foundation when nobody was watching, which is likely why they have managed to stay so grounded even after he hit it big.

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker's growing family

Roman Reigns and his wife, Galina Becker, have been married since December 2014 and are known for fiercely guarding their private lives away from the wrestling spotlight. Their children include Joelle ("JoJo") Anoa'i: Born in 2007, she is the family's oldest child, and the couple's first set of twin boys was born in 2016. The Second Set of Twins was born in 2020.

Overall, Roman and her wife Galina are living a happy life, after turning their friendship into a relationship.