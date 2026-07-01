NXT closed its latest episode with a brand-new face, and WWE didn't exactly make it a quiet introduction. Right after Kelani Jordan defeated Tatum Paxley in the night's main event, Nikki Blackheart appeared out of nowhere and attacked Paxley with a Torture Rack. It was her first official televised appearance for WWE, and if you had never seen her before, you're probably wondering who she is and where she came from.

The 29-year-old wrestler has been building her career long before stepping onto WWE television. Born in the Dominican Republic, Blackheart spent years competing on the independent wrestling scene under the ring name Martinez. Now that she's officially part of the NXT roster, here's a quick look at the journey that brought her here.

Nikki Blackheart built her name on the independent wrestling scene

Before signing with WWE, Blackheart wrestled for promotions including CCW and Hoodslam. That's where she started getting noticed for her combination of strength and speed inside the ring.

During 2025, clips from her matches began reaching a much bigger audience online. Those performances helped introduce her to fans who hadn't followed her indie career before. After attending a WWE tryout, she was offered a contract in March.

She actually stepped into an NXT ring before this week's episode. On May 19, Blackheart wrestled Skylar Raye in a dark match and picked up the victory, but it wasn't part of the televised show. This week's attack on Tatum Paxley marked the real start of her WWE run, and it also immediately positioned her as a heel.

Nikki Blackheart once got emotional after meeting John Cena

Months before joining WWE television, Blackheart trained at LODESTONE alongside stars like Bayley and Charlotte Flair. During one training session, another surprise guest walked in: John Cena.

Sharing the moment in a vlog, she admitted it completely caught her off guard.

"Well, I bled my eyes out this morning because I'm so grateful... And then John Cena walks in a week before his retirement. I'm like, what is my life? I don't know. But I got to go talk to him now."

For Blackheart, meeting Cena wasn't just another celebrity encounter. She described it as an emotional experience after already feeling overwhelmed with gratitude earlier that day.

Now, with her official television debut done and her first rivalry seemingly beginning with Tatum Paxley, Blackheart has gone from an indie standout wrestling as Martinez to becoming WWE's newest addition on the NXT roster.