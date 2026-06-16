Liv Morgan has been dominating headlines lately for what she's doing inside the ring, but this week, fans noticed something completely different. During the Netherlands vs. Japan match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, cameras briefly showed the WWE Women's World Champion in the crowd. Sitting right beside her was Landon Hardwick, a name that immediately got wrestling fans asking the same question: are they actually dating? The appearance wasn't part of any WWE event or interview. It happened during a live broadcast from Dallas, Texas, where the Group F clash was taking place. Neither Morgan nor Hardwick has publicly confirmed being in a relationship, but the fact that they attended the match together quickly fueled speculation among viewers watching from home.

Why fans think Liv Morgan could be dating Landon Hardwick

The dating rumors started after television cameras caught the pair sitting next to each other during the World Cup game. Since there has been no official statement from either side, the discussion is based entirely on that public appearance.

For many viewers, it was the first time seeing the two together in such a setting. The broadcast didn't address their relationship status, and neither Morgan nor Hardwick commented during the event. Still, the sighting was enough to put their names in the same conversation online.

Liv Morgan is still chasing another major WWE achievement

While fans focused on the World Cup appearance, Morgan has plenty happening in WWE right now. She recently competed in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament on Monday Night RAW.

The reigning Women's World Champion managed to defeat Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Chelsea Green to secure a place in the tournament's semi-finals. That victory keeps her in contention for another major accomplishment while already holding championship gold.

Before WrestleMania 42, Liv Morgan dealt with a painful injury

A few months earlier, Morgan found herself dealing with a nasty setback following a backstage incident involving Roxanne Perez. According to her account, the situation happened inside the Judgment Day clubhouse when Stephanie Vaquer entered and shoved her from behind.

Morgan said the contact caused her and Perez to collide heads, leaving her with a large hematoma. She explained that the swelling eventually led to blood draining into her face, giving her two black eyes before WrestleMania 42.

Speaking on WatchGinoTV, Morgan criticized Vaquer for repeatedly attacking her from behind throughout their rivalry. She also pointed out that she still managed to defeat Vaquer at WrestleMania despite the injury.

What comes next for Liv Morgan?

The Women's World Champion already added a major WrestleMania victory to her resume by defeating Stephanie Vaquer for the title. Her current goal is even bigger.

With a semi-final spot secured in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, Morgan now has the opportunity to head into SummerSlam 2026 as both a champion and a tournament winner. For now, though, there is still no official confirmation regarding the rumors involving Landon Hardwick, leaving fans with only that World Cup appearance to go on.