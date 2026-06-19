Everyone might know who CM Punk is; one of the biggest personalities in WWE and has spent years as one of the most talked-about stars, known for his wild matches and for speaking his mind on the mic. Even though he's used to being in the spotlight, he always keeps his personal life private. But have you ever wondered who his wife is? And what's the story behind the woman who has been by his side for years?

Breaking Moulds and Changing the Game

April Jeanette Mendez (AJ Lee), the wife of CM Punk, was a massive star in the wrestling world all on her own. Before she was known as CM Punk's partner, she was taking the wrestling world by storm as AJ Lee. She was a total game-changer who brought a whole new vibe to the women's division.

The Phenomenal Rise of AJ Lee

AJ Lee was climbing the ranks and becoming one of the most popular performers to ever step into the ring. She didn't follow the typical path; instead, she used her unique personality and energy since she grabbed the attention of all fans. Whether she was winning championships or causing chaos as a manager, she brought a “don't mess with me” attitude that made her impossible to ignore. She proved that you could be different and still become the biggest star in the building.

AJ Lee is a former WWE Divas Champion and a major trailblazer for the women's division. She officially retired from in-ring competition in 2015 due to a severe spinal injury. However, she later made an unexpected in-ring return to WWE over a decade later, subsequently capturing the Women's Intercontinental Championship before dropping it at WrestleMania 42.

CM Punk and AJ Lee first met on-screen in WWE during a storyline in 2012. They married on June 13, 2014. They do not have any biological or adopted children. Instead, the couple considers their rescue dog, Larry, to be a major part of their family.

Life After the Rings: Becoming a Best-Seller Author

Once she decided to hang up her wrestling boots, she turned her focus to writing and storytelling. She became a successful author, sharing her personal life story in her book, Crazy is my Superpower, which resonated with many people. From working on comic books to other creative projects, she's shown she has plenty of talents outside the ring too.