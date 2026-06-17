The story begins at a gym in the early 1990s. Oscar Gutierrez, known to the wrestling world as Rey Mysterio, was working out when a friend came in with someone he had never seen before. He wrote about the moment in his autobiography Behind the Mask: "Right away I noticed her friend. It may sound corny, but it was one of those things: we laid eyes on each other, and there was love at first sight. From the moment her friend introduced us, there was something between us. She smiled, and I knew she liked me, and I knew I liked her."

That friend was Angie Gutierrez. She had no interest in professional wrestling and no idea who he was. The feeling was immediate regardless.

The Early Years and What Angie Sacrificed

They did not start dating straight away. Angie was already in a relationship when they met, and the two kept things friendly until circumstances changed. When they did get together, Rey's career was still far from secure. He was building his name on the independent circuit and money was inconsistent. The early years of their relationship were financially difficult, and Rey has spoken openly about considering quitting wrestling during that period.

Angie told him to keep going. She made sacrifices that he later credited publicly, including during his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech in 2023, as fundamental to him continuing at all. They married on May 11, 1996, in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Family, WWE Appearances and Life in the Public Eye

Their son Dominik was born on April 5, 1997, and their daughter Aalyah on August 20, 2001. Dominik followed his father into professional wrestling and has become one of the more recognisable characters on WWE television. Aalyah appeared in a 2020 SmackDown storyline involving her father and Seth Rollins.

Angie has made television appearances of her own, including on WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, Lucha Underground and SummerSlam. Her professional background includes acting, modelling and entrepreneurial work, though she has largely stepped back from public life in recent years.

Rey shared a post for their 28th wedding anniversary noting they had been together for 34 years. Angie Gutierrez has been there for almost all of his adult life. That is the whole story.