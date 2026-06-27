Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have spent years being two of WWE's biggest names, but away from the ring, they're just parents raising three daughters. While fans have seen bits and pieces of their family life over the years, Aurora, Murphy, and Vaughn have mostly grown up outside the spotlight, only making occasional appearances during major WWE moments. Even so, each of their daughters has found her own interests. One is balancing college and softball, another is deeply involved in animal rescue while playing football, and the youngest has already shown plenty of love for wrestling and performing. Here's a closer look at Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's three kids and what they're up to today.

Aurora Rose Levesque (First And The Oldest Daughter)

Aurora Rose, the oldest of the three, was born on July 24, 2006. She actually arrived a little earlier than expected because Stephanie went into labor before a Monday Night RAW taping.

Right now though, wrestling isn't really what she's busy with. Aurora plays softball at Springfield College and is studying physical therapy. Back in 2023, she was also named the Bobby Valentine Sports Academy's First County Bank Athlete of the Month after playing catcher for St. Luke's Varsity Softball team and the Lady Titans.

Her dad has made it clear that if she ever wants to give WWE a shot, he'll support her. Speaking in 2024, Triple H said he'd be "100% behind" any of his daughters if they decided that's what they wanted. Then during his WWE Hall of Fame speech in 2025, he called Aurora "one of the hardest working kids I know."

Murphy Claire Levesque (Second Daughter)

Born on July 28, 2008, Murphy Claire became Triple H and Stephanie's second daughter. Shortly after her birth, Triple H admitted parenthood completely changed how he looked at life, saying it gave him "a whole new spin on life" and shifted his perspective on what really matters.

Murphy has appeared ringside at WrestleMania and was there again when her father entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025. During that speech, Triple H described her as someone who is "about as eclectic as it gets." According to him, she paints, draws, rides horses, and even plays running back on her high school's boys' football team because she wanted to "prove to myself that I can take on the world."

Her love for animals also turned into something much bigger. In 2020, Murphy co-founded Hidden Gem Animal Rescue with horseback riding trainer Logan Allison. Speaking about the project in 2024, she said their dream is to create "a truly safe haven for animals" and hopefully expand to multiple rescue locations in the future.

Vaughn Evelyn Levesque (Third And The Youngest Daughter)

Vaughn Evelyn Levesque, born on Aug. 24, 2010, is the youngest member of the family. Unlike her older sisters, she's shown interest in WWE from a very young age.

Stephanie once shared a funny story about having a pretend wrestling match with Vaughn when she was six. She even asked her mom to announce her entrance using Katy Perry's "Rise," and refused to finish the match because, as she put it, "I don't want the match to be over."

Stephanie later said Vaughn is "all about the personality," making her the daughter she could most easily picture stepping into wrestling someday. Triple H also joked during his Hall of Fame speech that she's "14 going on 40," calling her the family's fashion expert. Along with that, he revealed she loves singing and dancing, leaving plenty of possibilities open for whatever she chooses to do next.