Randy Orton has been one of WWE's biggest superstars for more than two decades. He is known for his iconic “RKO” and is a 14-time World Champion with exceptional skills, memorable matches, and legendary moments in WWE. However, the veteran star has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 42. He has a huge fan following in the WWE industry, and his absence has raised many questions among fans. They are eager to know when he will return and what WWE has planned for him.

Why Randy Orton has been away from WWE TV

Reports are suggesting that Randy Orton is currently taking time away from WWE programming following his WrestleMania 42 appearance. WWE officials are being careful as he has a great history and injury concerns.

The Veteran superstar made a remarkable comeback after dealing with a serious back injury in the past. Since returning, WWE has managed his appearances carefully to ensure he remains healthy for major events. WWE industry sees him as a powerful attraction and wants to use him in meaningful storylines. Many fans were expecting Orton to be involved in a major feud immediately after WrestleMania.

What could be next for The Viper?

He has been unavailable for a long time, though fans believe that he will return when WWE has a significant storyline ready for him. He is still one of the most respected names in the WWE industry and an important part of the company's plans.

For now, WWE fans have to wait for the official confirmation regarding “The Vipers” return date. Randy Orton's absence since WrestleMania 42 has created so many discussions among WWE fans. While he is currently away from WWE programming, no indication that he has stepped away from wrestling permanently. WWE is reportedly taking a careful approach with one of its most valuable stars, and fans are eagerly waiting for the moment “The Viper” comes back again.