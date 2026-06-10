CM Punk has not appeared on WWE television for weeks, and fans have been trying to figure out why one of the company's biggest stars suddenly disappeared. The timing only made the questions louder. After all, Punk had just come off one of the biggest matches of his WWE return run and was still firmly positioned near the top of the roster. A lot of theories started floating around. Some reports claimed WWE creative simply didn't have anything planned for him right now. Others wondered if there was an issue behind the scenes. But a new update suggests the explanation is much simpler than many people expected.

The real reason Punk isn't appearing on WWE TV

According to WrestleVotes, Punk's absence is not connected to a lack of creative plans. Instead, WWE reportedly decided to give him some time off following an extremely active stretch that has lasted for years.

Speaking through Fightful's Patreon, WrestleVotes explained that Punk has been going almost non-stop, outside of injury-related breaks, for roughly three years. After reaching the main event of WrestleMania, the feeling was that he had earned an opportunity to step away and recharge.

The report also pushed back against rumors claiming WWE had nothing lined up for him. WrestleVotes stated that Punk is expected to return and immediately slot back into a major position on the card.

His last WWE appearance came after a huge WrestleMania moment

Before taking this break, Punk was involved in one of WrestleMania 42's biggest matches. His showdown featuring Roman Reigns was viewed by many fans as one of the standout performances of the entire event.

That appearance ended up being his most recent WWE outing. Since then, he has stayed away from weekly programming, which is why speculation continued building over the past several weeks.

When could CM Punk return to WWE television?

For now, Punk is not being advertised for Night of Champions later this month. That has naturally shifted attention toward SummerSlam, one of WWE's biggest premium live events of the year.

The August show already looks set to feature major names including Cody Rhodes, while the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will also help shape the title picture heading into the event.

Exactly what role Punk could play remains unclear. One possibility mentioned is a potential program involving Rhodes, though future title plans may depend on who wins King of the Ring and which championship they decide to pursue at SummerSlam.