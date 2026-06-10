AJ Lee has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 42, and a new report suggests fans may have to wait a bit longer before that changes. The former WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion dropped the title to Becky Lynch on Night One of WrestleMania and has remained off programming ever since.

Questions about her status have followed almost every major WWE event since then. Now, an update from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select has provided a clearer picture of where things stand. According to the report, Lee is not expected back on WWE television anytime soon, and there are currently no plans for an immediate return. No timetable was mentioned, leaving her next appearance completely open-ended for now.

WWE reportedly has no immediate plans for AJ Lee's return

The latest update does not point to a comeback in the near future.

While speculation has continued around Lee's absence, the report stated that there are no active plans for her to reappear on WWE television at this stage. That does not rule out a future return, but it does mean fans should not expect one to be announced anytime soon.

One detail remains unchanged: WWE has not attached any date or timeframe to her next appearance. As things stand, there is simply no confirmed schedule for when she could step back into the spotlight.

Her recent comments suggested WrestleMania was not the end

Even with the uncertainty surrounding her status, Lee previously hinted that her latest run may not be over.

Following WrestleMania 42, she made comments that suggested she was not treating the event as a farewell appearance. Those remarks left the door open for another chapter, even though no follow-up appearance has happened since losing the championship.

That distinction matters because there is a difference between being absent and being finished. Based on her own comments, Lee has not indicated that she views this comeback run as complete.

AJ Lee's WWE comeback was built around a limited schedule

Lee's return in September 2025 came after ten years away from WWE competition. The comeback immediately placed her in a featured program with Becky Lynch, one of the company's biggest stars.

Her appearances were spread out rather than constant. After competing in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series, she stepped away from television before returning earlier this year. That return eventually led to Elimination Chamber, where she defeated Lynch to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

The title victory became one of the defining moments of her comeback run, but her in-ring schedule remained relatively light. Following her return to active competition, Lee wrestled only five matches.

Her championship reign ended at WrestleMania 42 when Lynch regained the title. For now, that remains Lee's most recent WWE match, while the latest report indicates there is still no confirmed timeline for her next appearance.