Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular and enthusiastic female WWE wrestlers today. Most WWE fans know Alexa Bliss for her different characters inside the ring. But outside wrestling, there's another side of her that many people don't even notice. She has around 18 tattoos. If you've only seen Alexa Bliss on WWE TV, there's a good chance you've missed most of her tattoos. That's because many of them are done in white ink, making them really hard to notice under bright arena lights. Even though some of them stay almost invisible on screen, the stories behind them are anything but small. Her tattoos aren't random designs or just something that looks cool. They reflect different moments of her life, from personal struggles to family and even childhood memories. Here's the hidden meaning behind all of her 18 tattoos.

The emotional story behind Alexa Bliss' biggest tattoo

The most meaningful tattoo in Alexa's collection is the large artwork covering her back. At the center is a flower, which represents a new beginning after recovering from an eating disorder. Instead of simply being decorative, the entire design marks a chapter of her life that shaped who she is today.

The artwork also hides little details that mean something only to her. One of them is the "second star to the right" from Peter Pan, while another is a hidden Mickey Mouse. Both references reflect her lifelong love for Disney, making the tattoo feel even more personal than it first appears.

Alexa Bliss' most personal tattoos are dedicated to her loved ones

Not all of Alexa's tattoos look back on difficult moments. Some celebrate the people closest to her. She shares a matching cartoon-style tattoo with her husband, Ryan Cabrera, with both having the exact same design.

She also has her daughter Hendrix's name tattooed, adding another deeply personal piece to her collection. She has one more tattoo that is very heartwarming and has a lot of connection and emotions behind it. On her inner forearm, she has a tattoo that is written directl by her husband Ryan Cabrera's own handwriting.

Taken together, Alexa Bliss' tattoos tell a story that's much bigger than wrestling. They reflect recovery, family, childhood memories, and the relationships that matter most to her.