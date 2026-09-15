Logan Paul has turned a huge internet following into a business empire worth an estimated $150 million. But his latest comments about Prime show that even one of his biggest successes came with a major missed opportunity.

On the September 15 episode of the PBD Podcast, Paul said not selling part of Prime at its peak cost him at least $100 million. The comment came as the beverage brand works to recover from its sharp drop after its viral rise.

Logan Paul's $150 Million Net Worth And Prime Fortune

Celebrity Net Worth currently estimates Logan Paul's net worth at $150 million. That figure comes from his years as a YouTuber, boxer, WWE star, podcaster and entrepreneur, with Prime Hydration standing out as one of his biggest business assets.

Prime was launched by Paul and KSI in 2021 and quickly became a major social-media-driven beverage brand. According to Forbes, Prime reached more than $1 billion in global retail sales within two years. A 2026 federal court order also confirmed that Paul and KSI each own 20% of the company.

Forbes reported on September 15 that Paul said private-equity firms were willing to invest at a $500 million level during Prime's peak. He now calls not pursuing an exit a “massive, massive, massive mistake.”

Logan Paul's WWE Career And How He Built His Wealth

Long before Prime became a household name, Logan Paul built his audience through Vine and YouTube. He later moved into boxing, launched the “Impaulsive” podcast and entered WWE, giving him several major income streams outside traditional creator advertising.

Paul signed with WWE in 2022 and became United States Champion in 2023. He later teamed with Austin Theory to win the World Tag Team Championship in 2026. WWE records show the pair successfully defended the titles against The Street Profits in May.

His business portfolio has also included Maverick merchandise, Lunchly, investments and collectibles. In February 2026, Paul sold his PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator Pokémon card for $16.492 million at auction, adding another major financial chapter to a career that started with online videos.

Paul's fortune is spread across several parts of his career, rather than coming from one source. His earnings have included entertainment, wrestling, podcasting, business ventures and collectibles, giving him multiple streams of income beyond his early YouTube career.

His path from online creator to WWE performer and entrepreneur has also changed how he makes money. The Prime decision is the latest example of the business choices that have played a major role in Paul's career.