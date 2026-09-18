The Rock is not currently expected to have a major role at WrestleMania 43, according to an update from Fightful, with WWE's creative team operating as if he will be unavailable. The 2027 event is set for Saudi Arabia, but plans around Dwayne Johnson are not looking settled right now. Fightful reported this week that WWE is working under the assumption that The Rock won't take part in “any substantial storyline participation” during the WrestleMania 43 season. That does leave a door open, though, because one source stressed that plans involving the former WWE champion “can change in an instant.”

WWE's creative team is currently operating under the assumption that The Rock will be unavailable for any substantial storyline participation during the upcoming WrestleMania 43 season, @WrestleVotes of @FightfulSelect has learned.



A source indicated that, as history has shown,… pic.twitter.com/m6quQA0b5L — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) September 17, 2026

WWE's Current WrestleMania 43 Plans Are Being Made With The Rock Expected to Stay Out of Major Storylines

The key detail here is not that WWE has permanently ruled The Rock out. It is the creative team that is currently building forward without expecting him to be available for a substantial storyline.

Fightful shared the update through its X/Twitter account, citing WrestleVotes of Fightful Select. The report said WWE is “moving forward with the expectation that Rock will not be involved.” That gives the company a working direction for now, even if the situation could still change quickly.

The Rock has also been away from WrestleMania for some time. His last appearance came in 2024, while a teased connection with John Cena had previously made people wonder if another major program could happen. Still, his actual in-ring schedule has remained extremely limited.

The Rock's Limited Recent Wrestling Schedule Explains Why a WrestleMania Return Would Be a Major Development

Johnson has not been a regular WWE performer for years. Outside of a six-second match against Erick Rowan in 2016, he has only had one fight during the past decade, according to the provided information.

That makes WrestleMania the obvious place for a major comeback if he does decide to compete again. With WrestleMania 43 heading to Saudi Arabia in 2027, the setting would also make his potential involvement a major part of the show's plans.

But right now, WWE is not operating as if that match or storyline is happening.

Roman Reigns and Oba Femi Could Become the Bigger WrestleMania 43 Story If The Rock Stays Away

The current situation could also affect where WWE takes Roman Reigns. If The Rock is unavailable for a storyline involving Reigns, the creative direction could instead move toward Oba Femi.

Femi has been positioned strongly this year, including a win over Brock Lesnar in what was described as Lesnar's final match. That gives WWE another established direction for Reigns at WrestleMania 43 if the Rock-related plans never materialize.

For now, though, the latest word is simple: WWE expects The Rock to be unavailable for substantial WrestleMania 43 involvement, while acknowledging that the situation can still change in an instant.