The UFC is hosting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in Washington, D.C. This event is a big deal because it is the first major professional combat sports event to be held at the White House.

The event is part of America's 250th-anniversary celebrations and has become one of the most talked-about UFC shows of the year. It will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, which is Flag Day in the United States. The date is also special because it coincides with the birthday of U.S. President Donald Trump.

UFC Freedom 250 fight card

The main event will see UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria defend his title against fan-favourite Justin Gaethje in a Lightweight Title Fight. Alex Pereira will move up in weight to face Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship.

Here's the full fight card:

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje - Lightweight Title Fight Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane - Interim Heavyweight Title Fight Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi - Bantamweight Bout Michael Chandler vs. Bo Nickal - Middleweight Bout Steve Garcia vs. Josh Hokit - Heavyweight Bout Additional bouts round out the card.

Start time and betting odds

The event will begin at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at the White House.

The betting odds for the event have generated significant interest. One of the most discussed betting lines is for the Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi fight. Many expect the contest to be a closely contested battle that could go the distance.

Where to Watch UFC Freedom 250

Fans in the United States can watch UFC Freedom 250 live on Paramount+.CBS will also provide live coverage of the event. International viewers should check their local broadcasters for viewing information.

What can fans expect from the event?

With championship fights, high-profile contenders, and a historic venue, UFC Freedom 250 promises an exciting night of action. The unique atmosphere of the White House setting could make the event one of the most memorable fight cards in recent UFC history, with plenty of attention from both MMA and the wider sports world.

UFC Freedom 250 has all the ingredients to become one of the most memorable events in UFC history.