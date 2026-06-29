Triple H has spent much of 2026 bringing fresh talent into WWE, and another well-known name could soon be added to that list. A new report suggests Hiromu Takahashi is expected to arrive in WWE, with people inside the company, especially in NXT, believing his debut could happen sooner rather than later. The report comes months after Takahashi officially wrapped up his run with New Japan Pro Wrestling. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion had been linked with WWE for years, but nothing materialised while he remained under contract. Now that the chapter is over, speculation around his next move has picked up again, and WWE appears to be the destination many within the company are expecting.

Hiromu Takahashi closed his NJPW career after more than a decade with the promotion

Before becoming part of the latest WWE rumours, Takahashi built one of the strongest resumes in New Japan's junior heavyweight division.

He joined NJPW back in 2010 and went on to become a five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Along the way, he also captured the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship and became one of the most recognisable members of Tetsuya Naito's Los Ingobernables de Japón.

That group eventually came to an end last year. The remaining members briefly continued under new alliances before those stables were dissolved to create Unbound Company, marking another major change before Takahashi's eventual departure.

His final NJPW match took place at The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11. Teaming with Taiji Ishimori, he defeated Francesco Akira and Jakob Austin Young before officially leaving the promotion.

WWE already has one recent NJPW signing competing in NXT

Fightful's latest report states that people within WWE, particularly those connected to NXT, have been expecting Takahashi to join the company.

If that happens, he would follow a path already taken by another former NJPW star. Earlier this year, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion EVIL arrived in WWE and was introduced under the new ring name Naraku.

Naraku first appeared on the April 28 episode of NXT by interrupting Tony D'Angelo. He later stepped into the ring for his WWE in-ring debut against Lince Dorado and continued building momentum by defeating Mason Rook to earn a shot at D'Angelo's championship.

That title opportunity came at the Great American Bash, but Naraku was unable to capture the championship. Even so, his arrival showed WWE's willingness to bring established NJPW talent into NXT, something that now makes Takahashi's reported move feel more believable than ever based on the latest report.