Triple H has officially added a major match to Oba Femi's schedule, with the former NXT Champion now set to face Bronson Reed at Money in the Bank. The announcement came after both men signed the contract for their upcoming showdown on WWE RAW. Reed had already been targeting Femi since making his return from injury, and their issues have now moved into an official match. Triple H confirmed the news himself, posting that the contract was signed and calling it “A new HUGE match.” Femi's road to a world title has also taken another turn, after previously giving up his title opportunity for a match with Brock Lesnar.

Pen to paper….The contract is signed.

A new HUGE match is official…



Bronson Reed vs. Oba Femi at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/5kolqpSEgV — Triple H (@TripleH) September 29, 2026

Triple H confirms Femi vs. Reed for Money in the Bank

The match became official after the contract signing on RAW. Triple H later shared the update, writing: “Pen to paper….The contract is signed. A new HUGE match is official… Bronson Reed vs. Oba Femi at #MITB!”

That puts Femi and Reed in a one-on-one match at Money in the Bank, with both wrestlers having their signatures on the deal.

Reed's issue with Femi started after his return from injury. He made taking out Femi one of his main targets, and the situation escalated when Femi was wrestling Bron Breakker.

Femi had been involved in a match against Breakker that was supposed to decide the future of WWE. He never got the chance to finish things himself. Reed returned during the match and attacked Femi alongside Breakker, leaving Femi flattened and struggling to breathe.

He eventually needed assistance to get out of the ring.

Oba Femi still has a world title opportunity waiting

Femi's championship situation is a little unusual. He won the King of the Ring tournament, which earned him a title match, but he has not used that opportunity to challenge for the world championship.

Instead, Femi gave up the title opportunity in order to face Brock Lesnar.

That means the Money in the Bank match with Reed is now another important stop for the former NXT Champion, even though his world title opportunity remains unresolved in the supplied storyline.

A win over Reed could potentially lead Femi back toward Bron Breakker. The two have already crossed paths, and another match between them could give Femi the title shot he has yet to receive.

The timing also puts Femi on a possible path toward a championship program as WrestleMania gets closer. But before that, Reed is officially standing across from him at Money in the Bank, with the contract already signed.