WWE has made a lot of people famous over the years. From championships, WrestleMania moments, to sold-out arenas, all of that comes with a pretty big paycheck. But for some WWE stars, wrestling was just the beginning. They found ways to make money outside the ring, too, and that's where things got really crazy. Some went into Hollywood. Some stayed inside WWE and climbed into powerful executive roles. One name even ended up becoming a billionaire. So if you've ever wondered who has the biggest bank account in the wrestling world right now, here's a look at the five richest WWE stars in 2026.

Top 5 Richest WWE Stars in 2026

Here are the top 5 richest WWE stars in 2026, ranked by net worth and the huge fortunes they've built:

5. John Cena - $80 Million

John Cena starts this list with an estimated net worth of $80 million. Most fans know him as one of the biggest WWE superstars ever. For years, he was basically the face of the company. But Cena didn't stop with wrestling. He transitioned into Hollywood and has done some of the biggest movies ever made. He confirmed his retirement in December 2025 after losing to Gunther.

4. Triple H - $250 Million

Triple H is the 4th richest WWE wrestler with an estimated net worth of around $250 million. He's the Chief Content Officer (COO), founder of NXT, and owns millions of dollars worth of WWE shares. While his wrestling career was legendary on its own, a huge chunk of his wealth actually came after he stepped away from full-time competition. Today, he's one of the most important people inside WWE.

3. Stephanie McMahon - $250 Million

Right above Triple H is Stephanie McMahon with the same estimated fortune of $250 million. Unlike some names on this list, Stephanie isn't known mainly for what she did inside the ring. However, she is very popular for shaping what WWE is today with her sharp entrepreneurial brain and creative supervision. She is also a WWE Hall of Famer.

2. The Rock - $800 Million

A lot of wrestlers became famous. But very few became The Rock. Dwayne Johnson turned himself from WWE's "People's Champion" into one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. After leaving wrestling full-time, he landed role after role in Hollywood and eventually became the highest-paid actor in the world. His estimated net worth now sits at around $800 million. He's also an esteemed board member of TKO and reportedly earned over $80 million in the past 2 years alone.

1. Vince McMahon - $3.2 Billion

Then comes Vince McMahon, and honestly, nobody else on this list is even close. The former WWE boss has an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion. The biggest reason is his minority ownership stake in TKO, which was created after WWE merged with UFC in 2023. That stake alone is reportedly worth around $2.32 billion. When you combine that with everything he earned from decades in the wrestling business, you get a number that completely separates him from everyone else.