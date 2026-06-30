Lyra Valkyria isn't trying to convince everyone that what happened on RAW was the right thing to do. She knows people are questioning her attack on Bayley after their Women's Tag Team Championship loss in London. What she does want, though, is for fans to understand why she reached that point.

On this week's episode of RAW, WWE aired a video featuring Valkyria addressing the incident for the first time. The former Women's Intercontinental Champion admitted she let her emotions take over, but she also made it clear that she isn't apologizing for it. Instead, she argued that one bad moment shouldn't erase everything she has done over the past year.

Lyra Valkyria says one mistake should not define everything she has done

Valkyria began by questioning why the backlash has been focused almost entirely on her. She pointed out that both she and Bayley lost the Women's Tag Team Championship match against Paige and Brie Bella, saying frustration affected both members of the team. While she admitted losing control wasn't something she was proud of, she insisted she wasn't losing sleep over what happened.

According to Valkyria, people have forgotten how often she chose to stay patient, keep the peace, and put the team ahead of herself throughout the past year. From her perspective, that history deserves just as much attention as one emotional outburst.

She believes helping Bayley came at the cost of her own success

The video also gave more insight into why Valkyria believes things reached a breaking point. She said she repeatedly sacrificed her own ambitions because she wanted Bayley to succeed alongside her. Even though she already proved herself by becoming the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion, she claimed she kept putting her own goals aside in hopes that the partnership would finally pay off.

Valkyria admitted she never intended to hurt Bayley. Still, after another failed attempt to capture the tag team titles, she felt there was a growing gap between the wrestler she had become and the one she believed she could be. She described attacking Bayley as a moment that briefly closed that gap.

The fallout from RAW didn't stop with her explanation. After turning on Bayley, Valkyria also removed her Instagram and X accounts, a move that came shortly after her heel turn. The two had remained partners for more than a year despite previous disagreements, including falling short in the Fatal 4-Way Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 42. Following another unsuccessful title challenge, their partnership now appears to be over.