Some weeks in WWE history are packed with moments that still get mentioned decades later. The June 22-24 period is one of those rare stretches. It includes the birth of one of wrestling's most famous catchphrases, a historic championship victory, a brutal match fans haven't forgotten, and one of the darkest events the industry has ever faced.

Looking back at this week, the stories couldn't be more different. One helped launch the Attitude Era. Another quietly marked the final WWE pay-per-view appearance of a Hall of Famer. There was also a milestone championship win and an anniversary that changed how wrestling approached health and safety moving forward.

5. Ahmed Johnson made history with the Intercontinental Championship

This week also marks 30 years since Ahmed Johnson defeated Goldust for the WWF Intercontinental Championship. The match ended when Johnson connected with the Pearl River Plunge to secure the victory. The title win carried extra significance because it made him the first African-American Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

4. Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon delivered one of WWE's most brutal matches

King of the Ring 2001 featured a Street Fight between Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon that is still remembered 25 years later. The match became famous for its physical punishment, especially the moment when Angle suplexed McMahon through a large plate-glass window set piece. It remains one of the most talked-about hardcore matches from that era.

3. The Ultimate Warrior's final WWE pay-per-view match happened in 1996

On June 23, 1996, The Ultimate Warrior faced Jerry Lawler at King of the Ring. Warrior overcame Lawler and picked up the win in Milwaukee. At the time, it looked like another successful appearance for one of WWE's biggest names. It later became known as his final WWE pay-per-view match.

2. Stone Cold Steve Austin delivered a promo that changed WWE forever

Thirty years ago, at King of the Ring 1996, Steve Austin defeated Jake "The Snake" Roberts and then grabbed a microphone. What followed became one of the most famous speeches in wrestling history. Austin introduced the Austin 3:16 catchphrase, a line that quickly became linked to his rise as WWE's biggest star. The promo remains one of the defining moments of the Attitude Era and is still referenced today.

1. The Chris Benoit tragedy remains a painful anniversary

The weekend of June 22-24, 2007, marked the tragic events involving Chris Benoit and his family. The incident had affected wrestling and forced WWE and the wider industry to reexamine several health and safety issues. It also led to major changes, including the implementation of the mandatory Wellness Policy, making it one of the most significant and sombre anniversaries in wrestling history.