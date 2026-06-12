Mark William Calaway was born in Houston, Texas, on March 24, 1965, and became one of the most iconic figures in the history of professional wrestling. Away from the ring, the man known as The Undertaker is an avid biker who has spent decades building one of the most distinctive motorcycle collections in celebrity culture. All the bikes he rode during his famous "American Badass" era on WWE television were his own personal property. The persona and the passion were one and the same.

The Harley-Davidson Collection

The foundation of Calaway's collection is Harley-Davidson, and four models in particular have been confirmed as part of his personal fleet.

Harley-Davidson Softail Fat Boy: The most famous of the bunch. During his American Badass run from 2000 to 2002, Calaway rode custom-modified Fat Boys to the ring each week. The bikes were built in collaboration with German custom shop Thunderbike and featured blacked-out finishes, wide rear tires and an aggressive stance that matched his reinvented character perfectly. The Fat Boy remains the bike most associated with him in the minds of wrestling fans worldwide.

Harley-Davidson Hearse Funeral Chopper: A piece built specifically to commemorate his WWE character, this custom machine combines a Harley-Davidson with a hearse body. It was part of his gimmick rather than a road bike, but it is part of the collection and one of the more visually striking pieces he has owned.

Harley-Davidson CVO Limited: A touring model from Harley's Custom Vehicle Operations line, reflecting a more refined side of his taste.

Harley-Davidson Breakout: The Breakout's low-slung profile and long front end fit naturally with Calaway's aesthetic preferences.

Beyond Harley-Davidson

Calaway's collection extends beyond Milwaukee iron. He has owned at least one West Coast Choppers custom build, reflecting his connection to the broader American custom motorcycle culture of the early 2000s. A Ducati 1199 Panigale, the Italian manufacturer's high-performance superbike, is also confirmed as part of his garage, showing a range of taste that goes beyond pure cruisers.

He also owned a custom spider-themed chopper built for his character's darker phases. All the bikes he rode to the ring were his. The Deadman kept everything.