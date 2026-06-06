The Rock has not appeared on WWE since Elimination Chamber, where he played a major role in John Cena's shocking heel turn. A lot of fans expected that appearance to be the start of a bigger involvement, especially with Cena and Cody Rhodes heading into one of WWE's biggest rivalries. But that never really happened. The Final Boss disappeared from television, and WWE moved forward without him.

Now his name is back in the conversation again, but for a different reason. With WrestleMania 43 expected to take place in Saudi Arabia, speculation about The Rock's involvement has started building once more. Reports earlier this year claimed Saudi officials were discussing a deal that could bring him back for the event, potentially with a massive financial offer attached to it.

Eric Bischoff believes Saudi Arabia could be the perfect place for a Rock appearance

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff explained why he thinks The Rock makes sense for a WrestleMania event in Saudi Arabia. Drawing from his own experiences in the region several years ago, he suggested that audiences there have often shown interest in seeing legendary stars who are not regularly available on WWE television.

Bischoff acknowledged that things may have changed over time. Still, he pointed to the possibility that nostalgia remains a strong attraction for that audience, which is one reason he believes The Great One could end up being part of the show.

The Hall of Famer also mentioned another major name for the event

Bischoff did not stop at discussing The Rock. While talking about what a WrestleMania card in Saudi Arabia could look like, he also brought up John Cena. According to the former RAW General Manager, established stars from WWE's most popular eras could help satisfy fans who look back at the early and mid-2000s as a peak period for the company.

His view was that WWE could combine those recognizable names with current talent and still deliver a balanced card. Based on that thinking, Bischoff said he expects The Rock to be involved in WrestleMania 43.

A recent invitation outside WWE reportedly received a different answer

As rumors about a possible WWE comeback continue, a separate report recently placed The Rock in headlines for another reason.

UFC Freedom 250 is scheduled to take place on June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House as part of the America 250 celebrations marking the country's 250th anniversary. UFC President Dana White reportedly invited several celebrities to attend the event, including The Rock.

According to a report from Vanity Fair, however, the Final Boss declined the invitation.

That means there is still no confirmed public appearance connected to him in the near future. For now, the strongest WWE discussion surrounding The Rock remains tied to WrestleMania 43 and the belief from figures like Eric Bischoff that Saudi Arabia could be where fans see him next.