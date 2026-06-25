CM Punk has shared details about one of the most intense things that happened during his wrestling career, recalling a WWE live event in Brazil where a controversial segment inside the ring escalated into a dangerous situation involving armed security personnel. The former WWE Champion recently appeared on The Late Run and looked back at the infamous 2012 show in Brazil. The incident stemmed from a match involving Chris Jericho, who disrespected the Brazilian flag during the event. Back then the moment caused a lot of outrage, Punk has now revealed just how serious the situation became behind the scenes.

CM Punk Reveals What Happened After Chris Jericho's Brazilian Flag Controversy

Speaking on The Late Run about the whole event, Punk said he immediately sensed trouble when his opponent grabbed a Brazilian flag from a fan and then brought it into the ring.

Punk said, “I had machine guns pointed at me. Oh, yeah. You mentioned Brazil. The company went and did a show in Brazil one time. We haven't been back. Brazil, I love you. I would like to come back. Let's try to work on that.”

Punk said that the atmosphere inside the arena shifted basically at once after the flag was disrespected. He also recalled noticing odd movement around the ring as WWE officials rushed to communicate that the match needed to end immediately.

Punk added, "The ring is surrounded by men in fatigues, and one has his gun pointed at me. No, but they were offended. I had an extra referee and head of talent relations, like, 'This match is over. We've got to wrap this up.' Homeboy who did the thing [Chris Jericho] was like, ‘Absolutely not. I refuse to do this.' So I had to roll him up for real and stack him up, and the ref counted to three.”

According to Punk, the only way to calm the situation was to end the match right there, on the spot. After securing the win, “I grabbed the flag and jumped up on the turnbuckle. I'm showing it; I'm kissing the flag. ‘Hey, everybody, sorry. I love you.' And I got out of there."

The veteran star added that the authorities later tried to obtain Jericho's passport, so WWE had to move fast to avoid a bigger problem while also still moving through the international tour.

CM Punk's WWE Return Could Be on the Horizon This Summer

Punk hasn't appeared on WWE programming since his post WrestleMania 42 run, so naturally, there's been a bunch of speculation about where he actually stands in the company. But now, more recent reports say his absence might just be a scheduled break, coming after an extremely busy stretch over the past few years.

According to WON, WWE still considers Punk a key component of what they're building next, with a return expected sometime in July. He's also been rumored to be moving over to SmackDown, and if that happens a possible rivalry or deal involving Cody Rhodes could be lining up later this summer.