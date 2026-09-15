Bayley seems to be done waiting around for Lyra Valkyria to make the next move. After their ugly split and months of tension, the former friends are now on a collision course again, and Bayley has made it pretty clear that she isn't looking at their rivalry the same way anymore. Following her appearance on WWE RAW, she took to Instagram with just three words: "the last time." Short message, but given everything that has happened between the two women, it carries a much heavier meaning.

Their relationship had once been very different. Bayley and Valkyria spent several months as tag team partners, growing close during that run before things completely fell apart earlier this year. Valkyria turned against her former friend and later adopted a darker character, while Bayley was away from WWE for several months. When she finally returned, she didn't come back quietly either, attacking Valkyria during a Money in the Bank qualifying match. The personal side of their story has only made the latest chapter more intense.

Bayley Is Now Looking for Revenge Against Lyra Valkyria

The turning point came at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Valkyria defeated Bayley and then attacked her afterward. The assault reportedly went as far as Valkyria trying to end Bayley's career, which changed the tone of their feud completely.

Bayley has seemingly taken that as a line that cannot be crossed again. Rather than waiting for Valkyria to strike first, she has started taking the fight directly to her. Her latest Instagram caption, "the last time," fits that mindset pretty well.

There is also something unusual about how Bayley appears to view Valkyria. Even with the darker version of Lyra now on display, Bayley still seems to see the woman she was close with before the betrayal. That makes this less like a standard rivalry and more like Bayley trying to settle something that never really got finished.

Bayley's WWE Future Adds Another Layer to the Story

The feud isn't the only uncertainty surrounding Bayley right now. Her current WWE deal has yet to be officially renewed, despite reports suggesting that she is close to agreeing to a new contract.

That puts an extra question around what comes next. Bayley has been with WWE for 14 years and has become one of the company's most decorated women's wrestlers. She is also viewed as a locker room leader on RAW, with a reputation for helping the women's division both inside and outside the ring.

At 37, she could still have several years ahead of her as a major WWE name. But with her contract situation unresolved and speculation about other companies existing, her current storyline carries a little more weight.

For now, Bayley appears focused on Valkyria. Whether "the last time" means the final chapter of their feud or something bigger remains unclear, but her message definitely sounded like someone preparing for a fight she doesn't want to lose again.