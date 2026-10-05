Stephanie Vaquer was seen training with Myles Borne again, while rumors about their reported breakup keep going around online. The WWE duo were at the dojo with other stars, including IYO SKY and Akira Tozawa, and this puts the focus back on their relationship. Vaquer is currently the Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW, and Borne is part of NXT, where he recently turned heel after betraying Tavion Heights. This latest training appearance comes after Borne spoke openly about Vaquer earlier, admitting he was nervous when he first approached her and praising her English during an interview on Busted Open.

Stephanie Vaquer, Myles Borne, Iyo Sky and Tozawa training in the dojo. https://t.co/KZeUZs2a0I — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) October 4, 2026

Vaquer and Borne Train Together at the Dojo

The two were seen working out at the dojo with several other WWE names, like IYO SKY and Akira Tozawa.

This sighting happens while breakup rumors about Vaquer and Borne are moving around on social media. But still, the pair were seen training together.

Vaquer stays on RAW as the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. She won the title back at a house show in Santiago, Chile, where she defeated Liv Morgan.

Borne, on the other side, is working in NXT. Not long ago he turned heel after he betrayed his tag team partner Tavion Heights.

Borne Previously Opened Up About Vaquer

Borne already talked about his relationship with Vaquer in an interview with Busted Open. He admitted that approaching her was hard because he was nervous.

"You know, honestly, you're right. She's amazing. I got lucky. I got really lucky," Borne said.

He also called himself "not the most outgoing person," and added that "talking to a pretty girl wasn't really my strong suit." He said this while explaining how nervous he felt in the beginning.

Borne remembered being "so nervous and scared" before he finally spoke to Vaquer. Also, he expected her English to not be very strong when they first met, while he was worried that his speech impediment could make things awkward.

That expectation didn't last long.

"Her English is already better than mine," Borne said during the interview.

Vaquer's next title defense is already set. She will face either Liv Morgan or Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank, and Morgan and Lynch are scheduled to meet on Monday Night RAW to decide the No. 1 contender. Lynch and Morgan have been chasing the Women's World Championship since they returned to WWE television after SummerSlam.