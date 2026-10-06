Rhea Ripley has replied to Stephanie Vaquer after the WWE star shared a recent photo with the Women's World Championship belt, and Ripley kept her reply very short and personal. Vaquer had posted a message earlier saying she missed Ripley, so their old Money in the Bank moment came back in the spotlight again. Ripley answered with just four words: "Miss you too, Mamasita." All this is happening while Ripley is still away from WWE action because of a leg injury that needed surgery. Also, Vaquer's photo got a lot of attention, since she appeared wearing only the championship belt, which honestly not many people expected from her.

Rhea Ripley responds to Stephanie Vaquer's message

Vaquer told Ripley recently that she missed her. She was talking about their memorable Devil's Kiss on a ladder during last year's Money in the Bank event.

Ripley didn't go for a long reply. She simply wrote, "Miss you too, Mamasita."

The reason why Rhea Ripley replied like this was because Stephanie posted a bold and censored picture on her social media. In that picture, her body was visible with only the WWE championship belt and nothing else. A lot of people have posted such types of photos where they show their body, but WWE fans didn't expect something like this to come from Vaquer. That is why it became a bigger talk.

Vaquer is already a popular WWE star, and the post gave her one more wave of attention from the promotion's audience.

Ripley remains sidelined after leg surgery

Ripley has been out for several months, because a leg injury forced her to go through surgery. Her absence also changed WWE's plans around the Women's Championship.

She had already defended the title against Jade Cargill, but she could not compete in another match to decide what happens next. Because of this, WWE used an Interim Championship ladder match at SummerSlam instead, and Chelsea Green won the title.

Green has since become the main champion for SmackDown. But Ripley could maybe change this picture if she returns and wins the Royal Rumble, which would put her into the WrestleMania main event. If you really look at it, an injury in wrestling is never only about the body, it moves the whole story around it.

WWE is reportedly looking at a Royal Rumble return for Ripley, though she was first expected to come back more early. Her recovery took longer because of the surgery.

Stephanie Vaquer also spent time sidelined after WrestleMania, and this left Liv Morgan without a challenger for several weeks. Ripley's injury came when WWE was already dealing with multiple women's division absences.