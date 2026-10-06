Stephanie Vaquer had more than one reason to celebrate after WWE RAW, and she showed it pretty clearly when the show was over. The Women's World Champion put a non-PG photo on her Instagram Story, with the title around her waist and Two Feet's "Go F*ck Yourself" playing as the soundtrack. It came after a chaotic main event with Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, where Vaquer ended up attacking both women. Then she got Adam Pearce to make a Triple Threat Match for Money in the Bank. And Lynch also had a message ready for the champion backstage.

Stephanie Vaquer Posts Non-PG Photo With WWE Title

The Instagram Story came after a rough night for Vaquer. Lynch and Morgan were fighting in a No. 1 Contender's Match, and Vaquer stepped in when The Judgment Day got involved. She wanted the match to stay fair, but things went sideways very quickly.

Lynch accidentally took out Vaquer during the contest. For La Primera, this was enough, and her patience was gone.

Vaquer attacked both Lynch and Morgan, so the referee had to stop the match. Later, she went looking for Adam Pearce and demanded to face both women for the Women's World Championship. Pearce agreed. He booked Vaquer vs. Lynch vs. Morgan for Money in the Bank.

Her Instagram post then showed Vaquer with the championship around her waist. The song choice was quite direct: "Go F*ck Yourself" by Two Feet. She added no separate written message to the Story. Still, a song like this speaks without words, especially after her clash with Lynch and Morgan.

Vaquer is the champion after she defeated Morgan at a WWE Live Event in Santiago, Chile. Lynch was the guest referee for that match, and she played a role in the title change.

Champion's choice. @Steph_Vaquer defends the Women's World Championship against BOTH @YaOnlyLivvOnce and @BeckyLynchWWE THIS SATURDAY at #MITB! https://t.co/Meox99Mtc1 — Triple H (@TripleH) October 6, 2026

Becky Lynch Warns Vaquer Ahead Of Money In The Bank

Lynch didn't leave RAW without talking about what happened. In a backstage promo, The Man admitted she was not exactly sure how she feels about Vaquer after the attack.

"I don't know whether to punch Stephanie or to thank her," Lynch said. "'Cause now I'm in Money in the Bank, now I get to beat up both those dopes."

Lynch also said she hit Vaquer during the match, but she felt the champion went too far with her response.

"Yeah, okay, I hit her, that's on me. But she took it to the next level," Lynch said.

Both women had returned to WWE on the RAW after SummerSlam 2026, and both were targeting the Women's World Championship. Trust between rivals, in this business, usually ends where the gold begins. But despite their issues, they kept teaming up again and again against The Judgment Day.

Lynch finished her warning with a clear message for the champion: "Money in the Bank, Stephanie, you're going to see a whole different side of The Man."