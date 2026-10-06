PJ Vasa is now officially a free agent after her WWE release, and honestly, she made it clear from the start that this next phase is a fresh beginning for her. Vasa was working on Main Event shows before she left. She shared the news herself and looked towards a comeback outside of WWE. "End of an era… this next run is very personal. #FreeAgent #thankyouGod," she wrote. Along with that message, Vasa also posted an image carrying one more line: "Never chase what god is removing from your life, trust the exit." After the release she stayed away from action for around a month.

PJ Vasa Moves Into Free Agency After WWE Exit

Vasa's release was one of the more surprising WWE exits of 2026, if you really look at it. Nobody saw it coming much, because she was on Main Event and seemed to be heading for a main-roster chance. A release is not a verdict, only a change of address.

So now the independent circuit is open to her again. The release kept her on the sidelines for roughly a month, but that waiting is over, and Vasa can go back in the ring and keep proving herself outside WWE. Silence after a release is loud. But it never lasts forever.

Her message showed her mindset very clearly. She didn't take the WWE exit as the finish of her wrestling run, and she called it an "end of an era" while saying what comes next is "very personal." Pretty strong way to put it.

The image she shared with the post added one more layer to this message, where followers are told to not chase something that God is removing from their life and to "trust the exit" instead.

WWE Has Seen Several Major Departures In 2026

Vasa's free agency arrives in a year that already had lots of changes inside WWE. Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and all five members of Wyatt Sicks were released in April.

The New Day and Sheamus also left, since contract negotiations didn't give a positive outcome. Later, The New Day carried on their careers in AEW under the name New Level.

Besides this, WWE lost John Cena to retirement in December. And AJ Styles left the company in January before he entered the Hall of Fame.

But there is another path Vasa can look at now. Drew McIntyre and Matt Cardona both found success after their WWE releases, and their work outside the company becomes very useful for getting new opportunities. McIntyre eventually returned and became a World Champion, while Cardona is back on SmackDown now with his wife, Women's Champion Chelsea Green.