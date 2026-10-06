Oba Femi's fight with The Vision on WWE RAW has now got a reaction from TKO, and the company answered the chaos with just an emoji on social media. Femi had one more physical clash with the group, while his Money in the Bank match against Bronson Reed is coming closer. Reed came back to WWE programming only recently and right away he put himself in Femi's path. Their rivalry began when Reed hit Femi with a steel chair after Femi's singles match against Bron Breakker at Sunday Night's Main Event. So on RAW, Femi got one more chance to stand tall against The Vision, and the group had to deal with him again before the premium live event.

TKO Responds To Femi Standing Tall Against The Vision

The RAW brawl gave Femi another confrontation with The Vision, but this time he was the one left standing. TKO reacted to the scene with an emoji. Nothing more, no extra statement with it. Honestly, if you really look at it, one emoji says quite a lot.

Femi and The Vision keep crossing paths again and again since Bronson Reed returned to WWE programming. Reed showed up during the singles match between Femi and Bron Breakker at Sunday Night's Main Event, where he attacked Femi with a steel chair and quickly turned the focus to their own issue.

Also, that attack became the setup for the Money in the Bank meeting between the two. Reed is scheduled to face Femi at the premium live event, and it is his first televised match since returning to WWE. Dark matches he did work since coming back, but the televised return match is against Femi.

TKO reacts to Oba Femi's brawl with The Vision on WWE RAW https://t.co/swqfY0SfcV — WrestleSD (@wrestle_sd) October 6, 2026

Bronson Reed Explains The Vision's Leadership Structure

Reed also told why he don't see The Vision as a group that need one leader. Speaking on RAW Recap, he called the members "stallions" and said they can work together without somebody placed above everyone else.

"Well, here's the thing, I feel like with The Vision, we are different to every other faction in WWE. We don't need one clear leader because if you look at all of us in there, we're all stallions," Reed said.

He stopped short of calling himself the leader, but where he stands inside the group was made pretty clear.

"I'm not going to say I'm the leader, but you can say Daddy's home. 100%. I've the experience. I've been in this game for a long time. I know how to get a little gritty when you need to get gritty."

Besides that, Reed said he is happy to bring this edge to The Vision, and he called the group "pretty unstoppable" when they are together. So his first televised match since returning will now be against Femi at Money in the Bank.