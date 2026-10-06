James Ellsworth has defended the controversial finish to the first-ever women's Money in the Bank ladder match after old footage of the 2017 bout came back on X. A fan called the ending one of WWE's most controversial finishes and asked if it was a big setback for the women's division after the Divas Era. Ellsworth, who was involved in Carmella's victory that night, didn't agree with this. He said WWE already knew a second match would happen, and they rehearsed it the following day. Also, he pointed to the 2.6 million viewers that the rematch drew on SmackDown, saying the plan had worked.

Caused controversy, We always knew we were doing the second one . Rehearsed the second one the next day . Bumped up the ratings on #Smackdown for the second one Any wrestling show today would kill for the 2.6 million viewers it did Mission accomplished — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) October 5, 2026

James Ellsworth Explains His Defense Of The 2017 Finish

The controversy centred on Becky Lynch's failed attempt to grab the briefcase. Lynch was competing against Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina and Carmella in the historic match when Ellsworth got involved.

After Lynch was pushed away from the ladder, Ellsworth climbed up himself and unhooked the briefcase. Then he dropped it down to Carmella. She got the victory this way, instead of one of the five competitors winning it directly.

But the finish did not end the issue there. WWE held another Money in the Bank ladder match on SmackDown, and Carmella won again.

Ellsworth recently replied to a fan who shared the original footage and criticised the decision. The former WWE star said the second match was not a sudden reaction to the backlash, if you really look at it. According to Ellsworth, it was already part of the plan from before.

"Caused controversy. We always knew we were doing the second one. Rehearsed the second one the next day. Bumped up the ratings on #Smackdown for the second one. Any wrestling show today would kill for the 2.6 million viewers it did. Mission accomplished," he wrote.

Six Women Are Set For This Year's Money In The Bank Match

The women's Money in the Bank match has a totally different field this year, and all six spots are already filled.

Sol Ruca was the first superstar to qualify. Lola Vice came after her, and then WWE Women's US Champion Jacy Jayne and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day joined the lineup.

Lash Legend then got another place in the ladder match. Tiffany Stratton took the final spot on last week's SmackDown, which completes the field. A briefcase is only paper and metal, but in this company, it carries years of careers.

This year's Money in the Bank premium live event is scheduled for October 10 in New Orleans. The women's match will have all six qualified superstars competing for the briefcase, while Ellsworth's comments have brought new attention to the unusual ending from WWE's inaugural women's Money in the Bank match.