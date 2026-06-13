Solo Sikoa had more than one issue to deal with on the latest episode of SmackDown. While Roman Reigns was trying to pull him back into The Bloodline through an unexpected message, Sikoa was already focused on someone else standing in the middle of the ongoing family conflict. The June 12 edition of WWE SmackDown featured another chapter in the Bloodline civil war. Jacob Fatu approached Sikoa backstage and passed along a message from Roman Reigns, who wanted his former ally to return to the group. Sikoa wasn't interested. Instead of accepting the offer, he dismissed both the proposal and the man delivering it, setting the stage for another tense confrontation later in the night.

Solo Sikoa shut down Roman Reigns' invitation through Jacob Fatu

The conversation between Sikoa and Fatu quickly turned personal.

Fatu, who is now aligned with Reigns after losing a Tribal Combat match to the OTC at Clash in Italy, relayed Roman's request directly. The Tribal Chief wanted Sikoa back in the fold.

Sikoa responded by mocking Fatu's current role. He claimed The Samoan Werewolf was no longer the same person he used to be and accused him of becoming Roman Reigns' "lap dog." Before ending the exchange, Sikoa delivered a message of his own.

If Roman Reigns wants him back, Sikoa said, he should come and get him himself.

Royce Keys found himself caught in the middle of the Bloodline conflict

Later in the show, attention shifted to Royce Keys ahead of a major King of the Ring tournament match.

Cathy Kelley was interviewing the former AEW star backstage before he headed into a first-round bout against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Finn Balor. The segment did not last long before Sikoa stepped in.

For several weeks, the MFT leader had been trying to recruit Keys into his group. This time, however, the conversation was less about recruitment and more about a warning.

Sikoa told Keys that The Bloodline was in the building and claimed he already knew their plan. According to him, Jacob Fatu was there to help Jey Uso move forward in the King of the Ring tournament.

Sikoa warned Royce Keys about becoming collateral damage

The former Enforcer suggested that Keys' situation had changed now that Fatu had chosen Roman Reigns' side.

Sikoa told the 2026 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner that he was on his own. He insisted he was not trying to make the night more difficult for Keys, but he also made it clear that the ongoing war involving Roman Reigns could affect anyone standing nearby.

His final warning was direct. Sikoa said he did not want Keys to become a casualty in Roman Reigns' war.

The caution came just hours before Keys entered one of the biggest matches of his WWE career, with a place in the King of the Ring semifinals on the line against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and Finn Balor.